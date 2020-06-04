JComms named UK’s best small PR consultancy

Belfast-based JComms has been named the UK’s Small PR Consultancy of the Year in the industry’s official awards programme.

The company, which provides PR, public affairs, and digital content services, won the award in the Chartered Institute of PR (CIPR) Excellence Awards 2020.

The winners of the CIPR Excellence Awards were announced on the morning of 3rd June by the Chartered Institute of PR. JComms was the only category winner from Northern Ireland.

The CIPR Excellence Awards are considered to be the gold standard in the UK PR industry.

Eight UK agencies were shortlisted for the Small PR Consultancy category, including six from England and one from Scotland.

Other Northern Ireland organisations shortlisted for the CIPR Excellence Awards in other categories included NI Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Smarts, Maurica Mackle, Rumour Mill Creative Communications, and Jago / Tourism NI.

Maurica Mackle received a Mark of Excellence in the Independent Practitioner Category, which was won by Oxfordshire-based Paul Sutton.

JComms is now a three-time UK CIPR Excellence Award winner.

JComms also won Outstanding Consultancy of the Year in the latest CIPR Northern Ireland PRide Awards in November 2019.

The company is also shortlisted for Boutique Agency of the Year in the PRmoment Awards 2020, the winners of which will be announced later this year.

The winners of the CIPR Excellence Awards 2020 are here: https://ciprawards.co.uk/excellence/results-2020/

JComms employs 14 people.