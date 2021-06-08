James Scullion Shortlisted for Belfast Telegraph Young Business Person of the Year Award

James Scullion, founder of Rapid Agency, has been shortlisted for the highly coveted Young Business Person of the Year of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

Ballymena-born James founded Rapid Agency when he was just 25 years old, and recently celebrated five successful years in business, growth of 300 per cent in sales in 2020 (compared to the same period in 2019), trebling in team size, and the hiring of two new staff.

The Belfast-based agency specialise in website design, social media management and advertising, digital marketing training and search engine optimisation (SEO).

James Scullion

The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards are highly regarded as one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in Northern Ireland. And James, alongside the other entrants have been praised for displaying resilience and entrepreneurial spirit following a difficult 15 months in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Mark Durkin, executive dean at the Ulster University Business School and chairman of the judging panel, said: “With record entries this year the shortlisting process was not without challenge for the judges.

“There was much in the way of excellent practice across the categories with many entries showing a resilience and adaptability in their business model through the pandemic.

“For the judging panel this spoke to the underlying strength of the business sector in NI.”

James Scullion, founder of Rapid Agency said: “I am completely and utterly over the moon at today’s news of the shortlisting.

“It has been a challenging year in so many ways, but we have been very fortunate that Northern Ireland businesses have embraced digital technology and have used it as a tool to grow and pivot their businesses.”

James concluded: “To be recognised amongst the best young business people in Northern Ireland is so very humbling and something I am very grateful for.”

The winners of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards will be announced at a later date.

