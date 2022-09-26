James Scullion Rapid Agency Shortlisted for Four Awards

Ballymena-born and Belfast-based, James Scullion, owner of Rapid Agency, has been shortlisted for four major awards in two different council areas; Best Young Person in Business and Business Growth at the Ballymena Business Excellence Awards and Best Digital Business and Young Business Person of the Year at the Belfast Business Awards.

James founded Rapid Agency as a soul trader from his parent’s back bedroom in Ballymena when he was just 25 years old, today his award-winning agency employs 12 staff from Belfast offices. The agency specialises in a range of innovative digital solutions including, web design, development, branding, social media marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) and paid digital adverts.

From start-ups to internationally recognised Blue-Chip brands, Rapid has helped and supported hundreds of both local and international clients, including Danske Bank, Queens University Belfast, The Boulevard and several local councils, Belfast Enterprise Academy and the University of Ulster.

Innovation, excellence and education are Rapid’s three pillars and James says that he and the team are getting exceptional results, whilst sharing their knowledge across the industry with undergraduates at the University of Ulster, where James has taken a number of lectures and mentored students. The agency is on-target for their most successful financial year in their 6-year history.

James Scullion, founder of Rapid Agency said: “I am over the moon to be recognised in four different categories in two of the top business awards in Northern Ireland.

“We have had an incredible couple of years and to be recognised in this way is fantastic for the entire team who I would like to thank for their dedication, hard work and excellence in all they do.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of this industry and it’s even more exciting to know our clients are seeing real results and bolstering their growth. Rapid Agency is honoured to be one of the architects of Northern Ireland’s bright digital future and I am committed to developing our clients, their results and our staff to become world-class in all areas.”

James concluded: “We look forward to the upcoming awards events with such amazing talent from the local business community both in Ballymena and Belfast.”

