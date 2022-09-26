Mobile Phone Repair with iPhix NI

We are Northern Ireland’s premier repair service for corporate or private repairs. Our expert team of specialists ensure the repair of phones, tablets, and computers. We are the home of the lifetime warranty and have a no fix, no fee guarantee. iPhix repairs are fast and efficient, offering 30 minute express repair and 1 hour VIP repairs for our corporate customers.

We specialise in liquid damage and data recovery as we know that accidents happen and we understand how important our customers’ information and files are to them. We have completed over 200,000+ repairs during our time in the industry, starting in 2014, and have a fantastic 4.9 star rating for our Google and Facebook reviews. For all your phone, tablet, and computer repair needs you can contact us online or drop into our Belfast or Lisburn branch 7 days a week. A member of our team will happily consult with you about your repair needs no matter the make or model.

Our Services

We understand how important our customers’ devices are to them and aim to have your phone or tablet repaired and back to you as soon as possible. Our expert team will make sure your phone is in perfect working order and provide you with a lifetime guarantee for your new screen’s functionality. All Samsung and Huawei phones repaired by us use only genuine parts and we also offer a range of genuine Apple replacement parts for iPhones and iPads.

We aim to provide our customers with high quality and convenient repairs. All phone screen repairs we offer usually take place in 30 to 60 minutes. Our phone screen repair services require no appointment, simply call in to one of our two branches in Belfast or Lisburn. iPad repairs take between 1 and 3 working days but our team will try to get your iPad back to you as soon as we can.

If you need a repair on a make or model not listed on our website, you can contact a member of our team to discuss your repair needs or send us a message or email for a quote.

All battery replacements offered at iPhix have a 6 month warranty for battery functionality. iPhones and Samsung phone battery replacements by our expert technicians can be completed in 30 to 60 minutes with no appointment.

We offer battery replacement for all makes and models for phones, the repairs for models such as Huawei, Sony Xperia, Motorola, and Nokia, take 1-5 business days and can be arranged through our website.

We strive to provide our customers with the best service and information. Our blog provides information on new technologies and repair issues. We have a blog post which provides expert advice on battery replacement, you can read more on our website.

We offer free charge port cleaning with no appointment which can fix most issues with charge ports. If the issue is not resolved with free charge port cleaning service, we offer replacements for iPhone, iPad, Samsung phones, and other makes and models. We will provide you with a full quote and an estimated time for completion to get your phone, tablet, or computer back up and running.

Our in-house laptop, PC, and Mac specialist offers a free consultation and quote for services with no obligation to choose us, whether you are a regular customer or corporate client. We offer high quality, reliable repairs completed in a convenient time frame. If we can’t fix your issue, we won’t charge you. That’s our no fix, no fee guarantee.

We offer:

– Hard Drive Repair / Replacement / Upgrade

– Virus, Malware or Spyware removal

– LCD Screen Replacement

– Keyboard Replacement

– Data Recovery / Transfer

– Operating System Restore / Update / Upgrade

– Trackpad Replacement

– Password Removal

– Power Input Repair

Need help with something not listed here? Contact us to discuss other repair needs and we will do what we can to help you.

We also offer services for corporate devices, register your business with us for fast, convenient, and high quality phone, computer, and tablet repairs. Our detailed repair log allows you and your employees to book in a collection or on-site repair for your devices letting you get on with business. We even offer 1 hour VIP repairs to our corporate customers within Northern Ireland.

Our Products

We at iPhix also sell a variety of Apple and Android pre-owned and refurbished handsets. These handsets come in a wide range of makes and models which are all tested by our expert team. Our refurbished phones come with a warranty for peace of mind and are an affordable and sustainable choice for your new phone. While visiting our in-person stores in Belfast or Lisburn you can have a look through our large catalogue of options for a new refurbished handset.

For more information on the perks of purchasing a refurbished handset check our blog here.

Why Customers Choose iPhix NI

Our team is made up of experts with a breadth of knowledge bolstered by our expert training and recruitment standards. We make sure all repair jobs are done to the highest standard, and on an efficient time scale. We offer a range of services including phone and iPad screen replacement, battery replacement, charge port cleaning and replacement, liquid damage repair, and data recovery. We are confident in our services offering lifetime guarantee and a no fix no fee promise to prove it.

We service all makes and models and offer expert corporate services with easy repair booking and express VIP repairs on-site or via collection. Our fantastic reviews and ratings as well as our friendly and well-trained staff show our position as the best choice for phone, tablet, and computer repairs in Northern Ireland.