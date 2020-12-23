Jago and Krow Team Up for ‘Unlock Your Lockdown’ Campaign

Women’s Aid NI launched a campaign aimed at highlighting the alarming rise of domestic abuse across Northern Ireland with statistics revealing there were over 32,000 incidents of this nature in the past twelve months.

Women’s Aid NI launched ‘Unlock Your Lockdown’ to provide victims of domestic abuse with reassurance that vital help and support is available to them.

Jago, a national and international communications and public relations practice, has supported the launch of the campaign as part of the company’s pro bono Go Project, providing their time and skills to this important cause. Working with Krow Ireland, a leading integrated advertising agency making a big impact to global and local brands, the companies aimed to give victims the confidence to reach out by signposting them and their families to the support networks which are available across Women’s Aid NI services.

This fully-integrated campaign included traditional PR, radio, digital and social media, adshel and pharmacy advertising, as well as a mural painted by local street artist Laura Nelson.

In the past 12 months the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) recorded over 32,000 incidents of domestic abuse, an increase of 128 on the previous year. Shockingly domestic abuse incidents now account for almost 20% of all police recorded crime.

With latest statistics on domestic abuse in Northern Ireland painting a bleak picture of family life during lockdown for some people, this campaign, the first of its kind in over 20 years for the organisation, shone a spotlight on the deteriorating situation here.

Shona Jago-Curtis, Managing Director at Jago commented: “Sadly, for many people lockdown has been a very difficult experience but for those locked into an abusive relationship the fear and trauma can feel like a never-ending cycle. This was highlighted by the sharp spike in domestic abuse incidents reported to the police during the lockdown period.

“Against this backdrop, Jago approached Women’s Aid NI to offer our support to the charity through our Go Project. We founded this programme in 2016, based firmly on the belief that communications with purpose can play a key role in improving lives.

“We developed the ‘Unlock Your Lockdown’ campaign in collaboration with Krow to ensure the messages within the campaign were heard loud and clear right across Northern Ireland.

“It has been a privilege to work on this campaign with Women’s Aid NI. It has been humbling to learn about the incredible work that the charity undertake and the amazing people who are completely committed to improving the lives of victims of domestic abuse and violence.”

Stephen Roycroft, Managing Director, Krow Ireland said: “The creative campaign lets victims of domestic abuse know that they are not alone, and that support is available to help them break away from the cycle of abuse they are enduring. We always strive to make a big impact, and this is something we certainly wanted to do with this campaign. It was a great creative challenge due to the importance of the subject and we were proud to launch the campaign at this and give our support.

“The work that Women’s Aid NI do is extremely important, and we are delighted to have the pleasure of working with the organisation and the team at Jago.”

For those affected by domestic abuse and violence, please know that support and information is available at:

including information on the local centres covering all of Northern Ireland

To contact police, call the non-emergency ‘101’ number or call ‘999’ in an emergency. There is a Silent Solutions Service which enables a 999 caller who is too scared to make a noise, or speak, to press 55 when prompted.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past, on 0808 802 1414.

To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/campaign/Unlockyourlockdown