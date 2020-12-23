140% Spike in Demand for Couriers in Run-Up to Christmas

New data from a leading insurance comparison website has revealed a 140% spike in demand for couriers since the start of October, compared to the same period last year.

Courier insurance for car delivery drivers has shown the highest growth in demand across all sectors, followed by motorcycles and scooters. However, Bicycle courier insurance has seen little growth throughout 2020 – perhaps a knock-on effect of people working from home with less office workers in city centres.

Figures from CompareNI.com show some of the biggest increases for new insurance policies are for food delivery couriers, which went up 132% compared to the same period last year. Fast food delivery insurance, which covers the likes of Just Eat and Deliveroo, saw an unprecedented jump in premiums of 188%.

Responding to the growth in demand for courier insurance, Greg Wilson, founder of CompareNI.com, Northern Ireland’s largest insurance comparison website, comments: “With strict Covid restrictions in many parts of the country forcing non-essential retailers to temporarily close their doors, many consumers have turned to ecommerce for their Christmas shopping even more than usual this year.

“While some of this increased demand for couriers might be temporary, it does explain why there has been a sharp spike in people taking out courier insurance, creating an army of ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ ready to take the reins in the run up to Christmas. A welcome development in a year where the UK saw a record number of redundancies.”

CompareNI.com compare courier insurance quotes for cars, vans, bikes and lorries. There are likely to be more risks associated with driving courier vans or cars than other vehicles so having a good and accurate insurance policy, at a competitive price, is important.

Courier insurance is designed to cover vehicles that perform multiple pick-ups and drop-offs within a specific area. If your business has multiple vehicles, courier fleet insurance might be the cheaper, more efficient option. It might also be worth looking into goods-in-transit insurance, which can cover the goods while out on delivery