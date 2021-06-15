Investment in Live Here Love Here Scheme

Northern Ireland’s largest community and civic pride campaign, Live Here Love Here, has announced a new funder for its Small Grants Scheme, which it runs in partnership with 10 of the 11 Local Councils and the Housing Executive

McAdam, one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent Engineering, Architectural and Project Management consultancy practices, recently invested in the 2021-2022 scheme, boosting the number of community projects that can be supported by the grants.

The Small Grants Scheme aims to financially support community-based environmental projects across Northern Ireland that help to develop and maintain a cleaner, greener and safer place to live. The scheme also helps communities to instill civic pride by providing practical support to volunteer projects that enhance and protect the environment and improve the health and wellbeing of community members.

Helen Tomb, Manager at Live Here Love Here commented: “We would like to thank McAdam for supporting the Small Grants Scheme and, thereby, helping to support community projects that look after our environment and boost the health and wellbeing of people across Northern Ireland. We are delighted to be able to support additional projects this year through this McAdam investment and we look forward to working together and seeing these projects develop over the next year.”

McAdam is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and delivering community focused benefits, such as providing stimulating and welcoming environments for children to learn in and promoting physical health and mental well-being via leisure facilities and parks. It also hopes to provide opportunities for active travel and aspire to improve the community’s quality of life with high quality social housing.

Stephen Harding, Director at McAdam, said: “Our ethos and values are centred around enhancing the local communities in which we work through delivering a legacy of sustainable projects. Similarly, Live Here Love Here’s Small Grant Scheme provides local communities with a great opportunity to deliver projects which sustainably enhance the places where they live. It is because of these shared goals that McAdam is delighted to partner with Live Here Love Here in supporting the Small Grants Scheme.”

The investment from McAdam will support 10 community projects across Antrim & Newtownabbey, Belfast, Mid Ulster, Derry City and Strabane council areas along with the offer of support for technical designs for projects where requested.

To find out more about the Small Grants Scheme visit liveherelovehere.org.