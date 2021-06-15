Fitzwilliam Hotel offers a crafternoon for Dad

The five-star, Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, has come up with something crafty and unique to help treat Dads this Father’s Day.

The Fitzwilliam Hotel’s head chef, Dean Butler and his team created the Crafternoon Tea, a unique twist on the traditional afternoon tea, replacing dainty finger sandwiches with hearty delights such as pork and leek scotch egg, mini steak burger, fish finger and homemade tartar sauce bap – all accompanied by two local hand-crafted beers from Whitewater Brewing Co.

Those with a sweet tooth have not been forgotten as the Crafternoon Tea also includes white chocolate and raspberry scone with clotted cream and fruit jam and a chocolate and hazelnut brownie.

The Crafternoon Tea costs £30pp and will be available from Sunday 20th June between 1-4pm, just in time for Father’s Day, and every Saturday and Sunday between 1-4pm thereafter. Pre-booking is essential, 24 hours in advance (call hotel on 02890 442080). Minimum of two to be ordered per reservation.

Visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com for more information.