Interview guaranteed at Fitzwilliam Hotel recruitment day

The Fitzwilliam Hotel has just announced plans to host a recruitment day on April 7th, between 4pm and 7pm, ahead of the busy spring/summer period.

The recruitment day will be hosted by the hotel’s HR Manager, Marian McGreevy, and will include an optional tour of the luxury property and the exclusive Fitzwilliam Hotel penthouse.

Marian said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic people to join our growing team of hard-working professionals, who are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service. Opportunities include front of house and guest relations, food and beverage, and our kitchen departments.

“Experience is not always essential for some of our roles, because we hire people with the right attitude and offer full training and development. If people are wondering whether they’d be a good ‘fitz’ for us, I would encourage them to pop in for a chat to find out more.”

The hotel, which is a haven for A-listers who come to Belfast, has several full-time and part-time positions available, continued Marian.

“A career with The Fitzwilliam Hotel can be stimulating, inspiring and challenging so bring along a copy of your CV on April 7th and you will get the chance to speak to one of the team about a potential new career”, concluded Marian.

For more information visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/recruitment-day/.