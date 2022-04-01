Five Stars for Strand Head, Portstewart

Tourism NI has awarded five stars to Strand Head accommodation based in Portstewart, under its Accommodation Grading Scheme.

Strand Head

Following an extensive refurbishment last year, Strand Head offers guests a unique setting with five luxurious en-suite bedrooms, all featuring spectacular sea-views. The property is based near some of Northern Ireland’s best-known tourist spots such as Dunluce Castle, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, the Giant’s Causeway, and several Game of Thrones filming locations.

Norman McBride, Senior Quality Advisor, Quality & Standards team at Tourism NI, commented:

“Strand Head offers a superb standard of accommodation and is a fantastic addition to the tourism product in the North Coast area. The five-star property offers visitors a relaxing base to retreat with some of Northern Ireland’s must-see visitor attractions nearby, including the Giant’s Causeway and Portstewart Golf Club.”

Norman added: “I commend Trevor and his team for their hard work and for offering visitors an exceptional standard of accommodation. Congratulations on a very well deserved five-star rating.”

Trevor Turkington, Owner of Strand Head added: “We are delighted to have received our five-star quality grading award from Tourism NI. Strand Head is the ultimate space for extended family, friends, or groups to relax, unwind and explore the wider area. We have worked extremely hard to deliver a five-star experience for all our guests so they can leave the North Coast area with a real appreciation of what it is that makes this place so exceptional.”