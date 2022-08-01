Inspire partners with ALG to create new Wellbeing Garden

A special ‘wellbeing garden’ has been created in North Belfast by social enterprise and wellbeing charity Inspire and corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG).

Employees from ALG and Inspire teamed up recently to plant the trees in the grounds of Filor Court, a retirement housing complex located just off Belfast’s Oldpark Road and run by Clanmil Housing Association Ltd.

Wellbeing Garden

The beech trees, currently standing at five feet tall, were donated to Inspire by ALG as part of its ongoing charity partnership with the charity.

Through volunteering, pro bono legal advice and a programme of fundraising initiatives, ALG’s 120-strong team in Belfast supports Inspire’s invaluable work in delivering mental health, learning/intellectual disability, autism, addiction and workplace wellbeing services.

Mark Stockdale, partner and corporate responsibility lead at ALG in Belfast said: “We are very proud of our partnership with Inspire. Every day we are seeing the tremendous impact the charity’s initiatives are having not only within our own workplace, but within local communities right across Northern Ireland.

“Our latest project with Inspire in planting these trees at Filor Court will not only encourage its residents to realise the benefits of spending time in a dedicated outdoor space for their health and wellbeing, but will also have a positive impact on the environment for many years to come.”

Tracey Ritchie, Assistant Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services at Inspire said: “Inspire was thrilled to partner with A&L Goodbody on this initiative which will deliver a private, green space to our residence at Filor Court, supporting their mental health further, while also taking a small, positive step forward for our local environment.

“It is also terrific to see ALG being so proactive in employee mental wellbeing and leading the way forward in encouraging their employees to learn about the importance of mental health support in the workplace.

“We often encourage people using our services to be active, get fresh air, and be amongst nature, in order to support positive mental health, so to have this special ‘wellbeing’ garden, where our residents at Filor Court can access and use, will be of real benefit.

“We would like to thank ALG for partnering with us on this special initiative and we look forward to watching the garden bloom for many years to come.”

Inspire is an all-island charity and social enterprise and who aims to promote positive wellbeing for all. The leading charity works together with people living with mental ill health, intellectual disability, autism and addictions, ensuring that they live with dignity and realise their full potential.