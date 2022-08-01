Influencer Marketing Strategies and How to Grow your Reach

Turning to influencer marketing for a boost in either growth or sales (or both) has become the new norm for many brands. In fact, a whopping 93% of marketers have now used various influencer marketing strategies to help grow their reach as of 2019. Working with a global influencer agency can help you develop a relevant influencers strategy.

Knowing your desired goal is imperative when diving into the realm of influencer marketing. There are many benefits of influencer marketing. These include, but are not limited to;

Reach a bigger audience

Build trust for your brand

Grow your social following

Increase site traffic

Get more leads

Drive sales

If growing your reach is the option that stood out to you, then our hope is that this article will show you where to begin and what your options are.

Build a Network of Influencers

Executing any influencer marketing strategy would not be possible without first having relationships with influencers. Building up this crucial network will ease your flow into implementing other strategies. Doing this will mean taking a lot of time to organically engage with the influencers you wish you have in your network. This can be done through liking the posts of these chosen influencers and also appropriately commenting on certain posts to let them know of your existence. Though this can be time consuming, performing this over a period of time will have the influencer view you as a genuine brand; increasing the chances of a connection. Remember, this is a long-term relationship, not a quick fix.

Host an Experience

Hosting brand experiences is the age-old and still effective marketing strategy to increase reach. Now that you have a plethora of influencers who align with your brand image and values, consider inviting them to an experience set up by you. This can be a day-time event or even a weekend getaway in which they get to learn more about your brand, values and what you sell/offer. The purpose of these experiences is to have the invited influencers post about their whereabouts and what they are doing on their stories/profiles which will then be seen by their large followings who have similar interests to the influencer and, therefore, to your brand.

Visibility

Effective brand marketing comes with increased visibility. Learning which platforms your followers/target audience operate on the most is key to understanding where you should be visible. Set up brand profiles on these platforms and this will not only ensure that your audience can find you everywhere, but increase your exposure to potential consumers.

If you are a little further down the line in your journey, consider asking your influencers to create content for multiple platforms if they have large followings on the ones that you exist on.

Giveaways and Contests

Who doesn’t love the chance to win something for free? Running giveaways and contests is a great way to grow your reach and increase engagement. These can be done in collaboration with an influencer or can be entirely your own but promoted through an influencer’s profile. Either of these options will increase your exposure to a new audience. Giving back to your followers in this way will also strengthen your relationship with them as they will see you as a genuine brand who loves to give back to those who support them.

Top Tip: If one of your contest rules requires contestants to create content, this will further increase your reach to newer audiences.

Implementing these proven tactics into your influencer marketing strategy with the goal of growing your reach will guide you through an ever-changing and vastly expanding marketing realm. Partnering the right influencers with a solid strategy, you can better connect and engage with your target audience, build trust and then encourage users to buy from you.