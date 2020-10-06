Insenture Sets Sights on Commercial Vehicle Market

Motor insurance specialist, Insenture Underwriting, has announced the rollout of its new retail brand, My Van Cover, which specialises in van insurance policies for non-standard drivers.

My Van Cover is joining forces with Quotezone.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading insurance comparison platforms, to bring its fairly-priced van insurance offering to sole traders, small businesses and professional tradespeople, as well as drivers who use a van for social, domestic and pleasure purposes.

Unlike some other van insurance providers, My Van Cover strives to be as open and inclusive as possible, offering van insurance cover for a wide variety of customers including those with previous claims, motoring convictions, cancelled policies, unusual usages or modified vans.

Lloyd Allen, Business Development Director at Insenture Underwriting, comments: “The launch of My Van Cover forms part of our overall business strategy to diversify into new markets and develop our retail distribution. Quotezone.co.uk was the first aggregator to kickstart our Doddle Cover private car product in March 2019 and we value their continued support that has driven growth for both businesses.”

Greg Wilson, founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, adds: “Some policyholders can find it challenging to buy suitable van insurance at a competitive price after they’ve been convicted of a motoring offence or had a previous policy cancelled. The launch of the My Van Cover brand is therefore excellent news for van drivers, because it evens the field by offering competitively priced cover to policyholders that some other providers might overlook.

“Quotezone.co.uk launched the UK’s very first van insurance comparison system, and we still have one of the biggest van insurance panels in the industry today. We’re delighted to welcome the new My Van Cover brand to this panel, and are confident that this partnership will help even more van drivers find better deals.”

My Van Cover’s policies include legal cover as standard, and the provider also offers a Vandalism Promise and an Uninsured Promise, which means the driver won’t lose their No Claims Bonus if their car is ever vandalised or they are involved in an accident caused by an uninsured driver.

As part of the new brand’s rollout, My Van Cover is offering all new customers Key Cover as standard until 31.10.20, normally priced at £19.94 – for more information visit www.quotezone.co.uk/van-insurance .