The 5 Best Free Wholesale Sourcing Platforms for Starting a Retail Business

If you’re looking to start your own retail business, whether it be a local newsagents or digital online store, finding reliable wholesale suppliers is the first and most important step. While manually searching for and dealing with suppliers is a potential option, using one of the many wholesale sourcing platforms is a much simpler and effective route. However, with so many options to choose from, how do you know which is best for your needs?

In this extensive guide, I’m going to reveal the 5 very best and most useful wholesale sourcing platforms for starting a retail business. Regardless of whether you’re looking to sell pet supplies, kids clothing or frozen foods, you’ll be sure to find some viable options to choose from, without spending hours on end searching Google. Furthermore, the platforms featured in this list are all completely free to use and do not charge any membership fees. Therefore, you can keep your hard earned cash for more important aspects of starting a home business such as advertising and marketing.

Alibaba

Founded in 1999, Alibaba is one of the original and most trusted wholesale sourcing platforms on the planet, featuring thousands of reputable China based suppliers and millions of low-cost products. From the latest tech gadgets to fashion accessories and apparel, Alibaba is a one-stop shop for all your wholesale sourcing needs. Simply search for products, contact potential suppliers and work out deals to suit your budget and requirements. A vast collection of both wholesalers and manufacturers means you can source all types of products, including custom made or private label goods.

Thousands of leading China based manufacturers and wholesalers

Millions of low-cost products with bulk pricing and discounts

Private labeling or custom manufacturing services available

Low-cost products from verified and trusted suppliers

Dhgate

Similar to Alibaba but with a more direct trading approach, Dhgate has been connecting global buyers with leading China based manufacturers and wholesalers since 2004. One of the biggest advantages to using Dhgate over Alibaba is being able to place orders directly through the platform without having to negotiate with the suppliers first. Dhgate also offers buyer protection with guaranteed refunds to give you extra piece of mind when placing an order.

Thousands of sellers and millions of products

Transparent pricing and minimum order requirements

Purchase direct through the Dhgate platform

Buyer protection with guaranteed refunds or replacements

Genuine wholesale prices with quantity discounts

SourceLow

One of the newer additions to the market, SourceLow is a rapidly growing wholesale sourcing platform which connects buyers directly with leading suppliers from all corners of the globe. Unlike with Alibaba or Dhgate, trading with suppliers through SourceLow is done directly, meaning you’re guaranteed the lowest possible prices. Traditional wholesale marketplaces often drive up buyer costs by charging suppliers high membership fees or transaction based fees. With SourceLow however, you can be sure you’re getting the lowest price directly from the source, no middlemen or hidden costs.

Suppliers in any category or niche with simple search feature

Trade directory to lock in the lowest, true wholesale prices

Fast growing platform which is constantly updated with new features

Suppliers from several locations including UK/EU/US/CHINA

Extensive collection of dropshippers with local warehouses

Free ecommerce guides and tutorials for beginners and newbies

The Wholesaler UK

While certainly more limited when it comes to choice, The Wholesaler UK is one of the original and most reputable wholesale sourcing platforms for trading with UK based suppliers. Featuring hundreds of categories and a super simple to use interface, it’s easy to find suitable companies in your area of interest. Furthermore, you can have confidence in knowing that each of the companies were manually verified and approved.

Manually verified UK based wholesalers

Huge collection of categories

Simple to use directory

Frequently updated

Wholesale Central

If you’re looking for a reliable US based supplier, Wholesale Central is the best place to start. Established in 1996, Wholesale Central has grown to become one of the biggest and best online directories for finding US based wholesalers of just about anything. From clothing and kids toys to electronics and homewares, Wholesale Central has a supplier to suit. It’s also frequently updated with new suppliers and a wider range of choice.

Large network of US based wholesalers

Modern and simplistic user interface

Hundreds of suppliers to choose from

Buy directly for lowest prices

Top Tips & Recommendations

Before you start sourcing products from any platform or supplier, it’s important to do your research and due diligence, particularly if you’re planning on placing a large order for a high quantity of products. You need to be sure you’re dealing with a legitimate company before parting with your cash. To help you on your way, here’s a few top tips when it comes to using a wholesale sourcing platform:

Always contact the supplier before placing an order to determine their response time and level of customer support

Place a test order and review the quality of the product on arrival, making sure it has no obvious design flaws or imperfections

If sourcing from overseas, calculate any import costs , taxes or custom duty charges before placing the order

Avoid sourcing goods which could potentially be copyrighted or trademarked such as well-known brands, character designs or superhero merchandise

Choose a reliable shipping method which is cost-effective but comes with tracking information

Work out your total costs including shipping, taxes and local courier fees to determine your final selling price

Browse several different platforms and suppliers to find the best possible price

Negotiate with suppliers before placing an order, ask questions and build a working relationship with them

Final Summary

Whether you’re looking to source from Chinese manufacturers of local wholesalers, the platforms listed in this guide are amongst the best in the business. Completely free to use, these websites will allow you to quickly locate suppliers or products to sell, without having to pay any membership fees. You can instantly find suitable companies and kick start your retail business as soon as today.