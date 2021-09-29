Increase in world gas prices leads to tariff rise next month for Greater Belfast area

As a result of substantial rises in global wholesale gas prices, firmus energy has announced today that natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network area will increase by 32.98% from the 22nd October 2021.

The change in tariff will mean an extra £3.51 per week[1] on to the average household bill. Since the start of April 2021, global gas commodity prices have increased by 200%[2].

The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and East Down.

Michael Scott, Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “We are very sorry that we have to make this announcement to our customers in the Greater Belfast area. However, given the huge increases in the cost of purchasing natural gas on the global markets, which have been well publicised in recent weeks, it is simply unavoidable, as these costs are totally beyond our control.

“With the world starting to reopen again, following the Covid-19 restrictions, this is leading to increased demand for natural gas and that has been driving the prices up”.

“We will continue to monitor and review our tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible.

“Any increase is never welcome, and we know this will come at a particularly difficult time for many. We are fully committed to working with consumer bodies to best support our customers, especially in the forthcoming winter months”.

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000. Our telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

[1] This is based on typical Medium Home Consumption Value of 12,000kWh per year as published by OFGEM. £3.51 is based on a typical firmus energy Greater Belfast home PAYG customer. A typical Greater Belfast home credit customer will increase by £3.55 per week.

[2] Based on Within Day NBP gas commodity costs on 24th September 2021 versus 1st April 2021