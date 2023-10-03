ICW Group adds Bonds and Surety Products to its offering

ICW Group has expanded its portolio of insurance lines with the addition of a Surety Bonds and Guarantees offering, as well as announcing a key hire.

The new service line – which will include the firm’s enhanced customer service to simplify the application process – sees ICW continue to broaden its offer to the construction sector and it will sit alongside its building warranties and building control services which have witnessed significant growth in recent years.

The offering is in response to growing demand from clients across the sector for the increasingly popular cover which can protect against performance, bid, payment, retention, highway and a range of other risks associated with contractors and other suppliers. Those products are often required as part of a contract or when tendering for large projects. In essence, Bond and Surety Products provide a contractual guarantee between two commercial parties and those products will now be available directly from ICW.

ICW Group

As a statement of intent of ICW’s commitment to the sector, it has hired one of the global insurance industry’s most knowledgable experts Nathalie Gordon as Managing Director for its Bonds and Surety division.

Nathalie started her successful career as an underwriter at COFACE Paris and has 22 years of experience in the sector. With expertise in financial risks, surety, and law, Nathalie has held positions at Active Re Panama, Munich Re, and Atradius DAC Surety. She has also headed up several surety departments for different MGAs (managing general agents) in Spain and in European countries.

Aaron McCarten, Chief Operating Officer, ICW Group, said: “We are delighted to have expanded our offering to include Bonds and Surety. The move is very much in response to customer demand and will allow us to act as a one-stop-shop for clients across a range of cover in the building and construction sector. Having Nathalie head up the team is a testament to our belief that we now have an excellent offering which will be well received by our clients and we look forward to growing the business together in the future.”

Nathalie Gordon, Managing Director of Bonds and Surety Products at ICW Group, said: “I am excited to have joined ICW Group at a hugely exciting time of growth for the company. Adding Bonds and Surety Products to the ICW offering will help open the door to new customers and will provide an additional service offering to our current clients. “Our products are unique in that they come with ICW’s enhanced customer service. By handling all of our underwriting in-house, we are able to streamline the application process for our clients, eliminating inconvenient delays and reducing stress.”