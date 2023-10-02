How to Save Money and Get More Value with Car Rental in the UK

People from all corners of the Earth dream of visiting the United Kingdom. This shouldn’t come as a surprise if you think of Scotland’s dramatic landscape, the culture of Northern Ireland, the Welsh myths, and the English royal history. The number of travellers who would die to go on a road trip in the entire UK is huge. The reason that not many people make this dream come true has to do with their finances. Luckily for you, we are here to share our tips on how to save money and get more value with car hire in the UK.

Tip 1: Plan your trip wisely

Exploring the United Kingdom is not an easy mission and demands a lot of time. However, it is possible to roam the most popular areas and get a good taste of the unique nations of the countries in this union. In order to successfully do that you should have spent enough time researching and planning your trip. Depending on your travel schedule, you can safely estimate the number of days you will need to hire a car for and the type of car that you should select. For example, if you plan to visit only cosmopolitan cities and beautiful towns, you’ll be fine with a city car, while if you desire to focus on the British natural landscapes, you should invest in a robust vehicle.

Tip 2: Compare car hire prices

It is important to get a clear idea of the market prices before you make any decisions, or bookings. Once you have realised what the right car type for your UK trip is, you should look for its hire price. There is a great number of car hire companies, so you should be prepared to be presented with many different prices. This may sound chaotic —and it is—, but there are sites like holidaycars.com where you can see all the available car hire offers in the UK, gathered in one space, and compare their prices at your own pace, until you find the ideal one for you. In this way, you can be certain that you will book the perfect car for your trip at the cheapest price.

Tip 3: Inspect the vehicle at pick-up

Car hire companies have the right to charge you for any damages caused to the car during your booking period. There are instances where people were wrongfully blamed for scratches and marks that were caused by previous drivers. There is only one way to ensure that this is something that won’t happen to you; you should take a video documenting the condition of the car at the pick-up. Make sure that the footage is clear.

Lastly, do not forget to ask what you should do before drop-off. Are you supposed to fill the tank? What time exactly must you return it? Any mistakes are considered breaches of the hire agreement on your part and result in extra charges.