ICC Belfast’s Dave Young triumphs at Event Technology Awards

ICC Belfast’s Head of Production, Dave Young, was announced as winner of the Best Event Technologist award during the first ever ‘Event Technology Awards – The People’ on June 8th.

Streamed online after a successful Event Tech Live Summit, the people-focused offshoot was created to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Event Technology Awards, which are held to celebrate the talent behind technology.

Event Technology Awards – The People

Dave, an experienced event professional, joined ICC Belfast in early 2020 to build on a successful career that previously included set design, TV production and experiential event production. As Covid 19 impacted the business Dave and his team pioneered the use of cutting-edge tech platforms to specialise in delivering virtual and hybrid events for clients during the pandemic.

Dave stated, “I am delighted to receive this award on behalf of ICC Belfast. The journey we have been on over the past two years has transformed our tech offering and the support the production team received across the organisation has allowed us to deliver best in class virtual and hybrid events on behalf of our clients. This award is testament to the drive and commitment of everyone at ICC Belfast.”

ICC Belfast emerged from the pandemic as a market leader with a reputation for innovation. Technical infrastructure has expanded significantly at the convention centre, which is now fully hybrid by design. With large-scale hybrid conferences now the norm, this means the venue is well-equipped to deliver on behalf of professional conference organisers who often cater for global audiences.

Julia Corkey, Chief Executive at ICC Belfast, commented, “We’re incredibly proud to have our Head of Production recognised by the Event Technology Awards. The transformation of our tech offering enhanced our agility at a time when very little income was being generated. We are already seeing a return on our investment in tech as we emerge from an incredibly challenging time for the sector. This Event Technology Award is very much a reflection of Dave and his team’s hard work and commitment.”

So far this year ICC Belfast has hosted numerous events including the British Association of Spinal Surgeons, the Microbiology Society, and the International Association of Teachers of English as a Foreign Language. These events alone delivered over £5.5 million in economic impact and brought thousands of travelling delegates to Belfast to reconnect both at ICC Belfast and in venues across the city.

ICC Belfast works in collaboration with Tourism Northern Ireland, Visit Belfast, Belfast City Council and many other partners to bring business events to Belfast and Northern Ireland. The organisation has set a target to deliver £125 million in economic impact over the next 5 years.

For more information on ICC Belfast, visit: www.iccbelfast.com