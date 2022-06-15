Enter the 2022 NI Chamber Business Awards

NI Chamber is inviting businesses across Northern Ireland to enter the 2022 Chamber Business Awards before the deadline of 8 July 2022.

Recognising and rewarding excellence in local business, the Chamber Business Awards is one of the UK’s most contested and prestigious business award programmes. This year, NI Chamber will crown local category winners who will go on to compete at the UK final later this year.

Chamber Business Awards

With eight categories, including three new awards recognising Commitment to People; Scale-up Business of the Year and Community Business of the Year, the awards are open to NI Chamber members in all sectors.

There are also categories to recognise ‘green’ businesses, export success, diversity & inclusion and diversification. One person will also win the ‘Game Changer Award,’ designed to single-out an outstanding entrepreneur of the year, which last year, was awarded to Alistair Brown, CEO of cleantech company Lumenstream.

The awards are free for NI Chamber members to enter. To download an entry form, visit the NI Chamber website. Local winners will be announced on 5 September 2022 and national winners will unveiled online in October.

Pictured: Olivia Stewart, Communications Manager, NI Chamber and Alistair Brown, CEO, Lumenstream and Winner of the 2021 Game Changer Award.

– The full list of Chamber Business Awards categories

• The Workforce Developer – Commitment to People Award

• The Rapid Riser – Scale up Business of the Year

• The Community Champion – Community Business of the Year

• The Planet Saver – Green Business of the Year

• The Equality Trailblazer – Diversity and Inclusion Award

• The Game Changer – Entrepreneur of the Year

• The Global Player – Export Business of the Year

• The Problem Solver – Business Diversification Award