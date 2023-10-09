ICC Belfast’s Ciara Davidson to travel to 2024 AIPC Conference

AIPC – the International Association of Convention Centres – has announced its 2024 AIPC Future Shapers, welcoming in a new cohort of high performers ready to play their role in the continued evolution of the convention centre management industry in the year ahead.

Nine new candidates have been accepted into the eight-month accelerated leadership course including Head of Governance and Stakeholder Engagement, and Company Secretary at ICC Belfast, Ciara Davidson (nee. McKeeman). As part of the programme Ciara will participate in a series of masterclasses, business case development and will have the opportunity to promote her solutions to challenges currently faced by convention centre managers on a global stage at the 2024 AIPC Conference in Costa Rica next July.

AIPC Conference

AIPC CEO, Sven Bossu is looking forward to supporting the next generation of CEOs to think and act like leaders over the eight-month course. He said, “This year we have another unique mix of talent – from operational managers to sales directors to employee engagement and governance experts – all eager to learn from the high intensity program and play their part of building a better future.

“AIPC Future Shapers is an interactive roadmap towards excellence in convention centre management, requiring the commitment and continued engagement of the participants and in return candidates will forge global industry and business connections, enhanced skills and professional development.”

Originally hailing from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, Ciara now works as part of the Executive Leadership Team at the Convention Centre to strategically develop the organisation in partnership with the Chief Executive and Board of Directors, providing effective management of the team and venue to deliver world-class business events for Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Ciara said, “I’m delighted to be named as one of the 2024 AIPC Future Shapers, representing the UK and Ireland on a global stage. My Grandmother, Maureen McKeeman, was the principle and sole teacher in a small school in Donegal and instilled in me the importance of education and continuous learning. Even now in my professional years, I welcome the opportunity to learn, develop and strategically change grassroots recruitment and succession planning in the industry through knowledge transfer with peers from across the globe. It is my aim to leave a lasting legacy for the development of teams in convention centres, galvanising the future for the leaders of tomorrow.”

Chief Executive of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall, Julia Corkey said, “We are immensely proud that Ciara has been selected as a Future Shaper. Working so closely with Ciara day to day means I know first-hand her deep understanding of ICC Belfast’s vision and it has been truly rewarding to witness her growth and ongoing success as a leading member of our team and a driving force of our business.

“Ciara ensures that platinum standards are upheld across all areas of our business and is always on the lookout for ways to enhance our operations and is proactive in turning plans into reality. This global recognition is a testament to her dedication, skills and ability and presents a huge opportunity to help shape the future of our industry.”

As Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built international convention centre ICC Belfast underwent a £29.5M extension in 2016, funded by Belfast City Council, Tourism NI and the European Regional Development Fund. The new and improved 7,000 sq.m venue has unlocked Belfast’s potential to compete for business events with Visit Belfast on track to deliver £120M to the local economy this year through its sales, marketing, and visitor servicing activity.

Ciara concluded, “I have ambitions to not only continue to grow as a senior leader but to strengthen our industry by addressing the skills gap and necessary succession planning. I have a deep appreciation for the business events industry and know that by working together in the AIPC Future Shapers programme, we can shape the future of venues. When we win, everyone wins today, tomorrow and beyond.”

The full list of 2024 Future Shapers