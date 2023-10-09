RUA Annual Exhibition of Art open doors in partnership with KPMG

The Royal Ulster Academy of Arts (RUA) will celebrate a 16-year partnership with KPMG when it opens the doors to its Annual Exhibition of Art later this week in the Ulster Museum.

The 142nd year of the exhibition will once again feature over 300 works across a wide variety of mediums including painting, drawing, print, sculpture, photography and video. They were selected from entries submitted to the RUA earlier this year.

RUA Annual Exhibition of Art

The continuing partnership with KPMG is testament to the significant benefits the arts world brings to business, Johnny Hanna, the firm’s Partner in Charge, said.

“The RUA Annual Exhibition of Art is a highlight in KPMG’s calendar and one we look forward to immensely,” he said. “The creative spirit which such a broad spectrum of art generates is invaluable in helping us and our clients to innovate, to think outside the box and adapt in a rapidly changing landscape.

“It is clear this year that the exhibition has once again drawn work of the highest calibre from some of the best artists, both locally and further afield. Congratulations to all those featured in the exhibition and also to the RUA for their skill in curating such a fine collection.”

Dan Dowling, President of the RUA, said: “This is one of the most exciting RUA exhibitions I have been involved with and I know that visitors will find it a hugely engaging experience. Thanks must go to our main sponsor KPMG for their support once again this year and thanks to the Ulster Museum for hosting the exhibition.”

As well as being the main sponsor, the professional services firm also sponsors the KPMG Young Artist Award.

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy of Arts is the largest and longest established body of practising visual artists in Northern Ireland. One of its founding principles is to organise, promote or join in organising and promoting in any fashion an Annual Exhibition of work by both members and non–members.

The Annual Exhibition of Art will take place in Gallery 1 &2 of Ulster Museum from Friday 13th October until Tuesday 2nd January 2024.