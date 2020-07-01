Ibis Belfast Named ‘Best Budget Hotel in Ireland’

Just ahead of its official reopening next week, Ibis Belfast has been crowned Best Budget Hotel in Ireland.

The multi-award-winning hotel located at Castle Street in the city centre has cemented its enviable reputation for customer service and commitment to guest experience by now winning this all-island title.

The prestigious award, presented by the Irish Hotel Awards, comes on top of a string other industry plaudits received over recent years, including winning ‘Best Housekeeping Team’ in 2019 and 2020 and Accor’s Customer Experience challenge in 2018.

Both Ibis Belfast hotels (City Centre and Queen’s Quarter) were ranked joint 2nd overall on their Guest Satisfaction Score for all Ibis Hotels in the UK and Ireland in 2019.

Ibis Belfast General Manager Frankie McDonald said: “This award has been given in recognition of the consistently fantastic work undertaken by our dedicated team.

“We pride ourselves on the warm welcome and friendly service we give every guest. The entire team are delighted that their exceptional commitment to quality has been recognised at the highest level.

This achievement marks a high point in a continuing journey of successes we have delivered at Ibis Belfast and is a real coup for us.

“The coveted title of Best Budget Hotel in Ireland, judged by an independent process based on anonymous inspection visits, is a welcome morale boost for staff after months of uncertainty created by the travel restrictions in response to the pandemic.

“We are excited that Ibis Belfast will reopen on July 3, along with its restaurant and bar service. We can’t wait to welcome back our loyal guests who love the Ibis experience,” Frankie said.

“Winning this major title has motivated the team to raise their game even further. Our standards are consistently high, and that attracts return bookings and word-of-mouth recommendations by satisfied guests.”

Ibis Belfast, along with sister hotel Ibis Queens, is operated under franchise by Andras Hotels – Belfast’s largest hotel group.

Director of Andras Hotels Rajesh Rana said: “The team at Ibis Belfast have really earned this award. It’s a real credit to all their hard work. Under the leadership of General Manager Frankie McDonald, Ibis Belfast continues to achieve great things. We are all extremely proud of our multi-award winning team.”

“Ibis Belfast reopens on 3rd July when guests will receive the same warm welcome and friendly service they have always enjoyed. Our restaurant will be open as will our bar service. Naturally we will have an enhanced cleaning and hygiene regime, following the standards set by the brand parent company Accor. As the hospitality sector in Belfast reopens there has never been a better time to rediscover our city”.

With a combined staff of 51, both Ibis hotels have enjoyed consistent month-on-month occupancy rates exceeding 85 per cent over the past 12 months and unfailingly receive outstanding guest satisfaction ratings.

Recently Ibis City Centre achieved the Number One position in the highly coveted Customer Experience Championship Awards which grades customer service excellence across over 100 Ibis Hotels in the UK. Run by Ibis’ parent group Accor Hotels, the awards grade the hotels on Reputation Performance Score (RPS), accommodation and breakfast scores all based on customer feedback.