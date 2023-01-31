Hubflow targets global expansion after successful London rollout

Workspace innovator Hubflow is spearheading a rapid expansion of its bespoke office network across London as part of a major launch to take its successful brand and model to cities across the world.

The pioneering office space trailblazer has already successfully launched a suite of at-capacity office locations in the UK capital after bringing its bespoke serviced offices to the former Rolls Royce headquarters just minutes from London Victoria station and to Midtown Holborn.

It now plans to open 100 new London locations as part of a targeted five-year campaign which it calls its ‘HH’ strategy (Hundred Hubflows).

Established in Spring 2020 and capitalising on the success of its central London and Belfast spaces, Hubflow, the brainchild of businessman and property developer Gary McCausland and digital project manager Declan Mellan, has already agreed terms on a suite of additional locations including Mayfair, Bank, Paddington and Waterloo, confirming its strategy to position its sites just metres from major local transport hubs & amenities including popular hospitality outlets.

Hubflow

Hubflow is also committed to adding key global cities and financial centres to its Hubflow network, targeting New York, Singapore, Tokyo, San Francisco and Los Angeles initially. Closer to home, Hubflow will continue to build on its initial start-up success by adding additional locations in Belfast, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Hubflow chief executive Gary McCausland said: “Our strategy at Hubflow is simple – we want businesses to grow, be successful and thrive and we provide environments that allow them to do this. Now, more than ever, companies large and small want value for money which means a fixed monthly invoice with no upfront capital costs.

“They want the flexibility of shorter term commitments instead of draconian long term leases whilst also being able to stay as long as they require. Hubflow offers this and more, our commitment is to deliver exceptional bespoke office space ensuring our clients have everything they need to thrive and grow”.

Established during the Covid-19 global pandemic and acutely aligned to a changing workforce, emerging entrepreneurs and the dynamic needs of modern business, all new outlets will focus on creating ‘bespoke’ headquarters for small and medium-sized companies which require cutting-edge facilities that exclusively accommodate between 25 and 125 or more employees at any one time.

“It’s been our mission to create inspiring and vibrant value-for-money office spaces for SMEs and corporates that enables them to thrive, be more productive, more engaged and more successful – and we’ve been overwhelmed with the success achieved so far,” Hubflow managing director Declan Mellan said.

“The demand for what we offer has far exceeded our expectations and we’re determined to embrace this with strategic plans for additional growth and investment. People want to work and collaborate in an inspirational, no-nonsense environment which has the best facilities on tap, unrivalled high-speed broadband and in an enviable location, which without Hubflow would be out of reach for many.

“The world’s workforce is fast emerging from its lockdown hibernation and people want reassuring flexibility in a business environment where traditionally expensive long-term lease arrangements and hefty up-front costs are a thing of the past,” said Declan.

Currently, more than 400 people are located across the various Hubflow sites working in a variety of companies in its target market which includes fintech, finance, telecoms, recruitment, marketing, medical technology and property.

“The way we work has changed forever and it is clear there’s no going back to the past,” Hubflow chief executive Gary McCausland said.

“New technology, digital transformation and an increased focus on sustainability has shown new and established businesses that more flexible working arrangements is a catalyst for growth and positive change, freeing mindsets and the shackles of years gone by – it’s why 97 percent of our members have confirmed they’re more positive, productive and motivated since joining Hubflow.

McCausland said business clients were attracted to Hubflow for the value it offers in modern and friendly environments with full transparency on costs – which includes a fixed monthly invoice with no upfront capital or operating charges – as well as greater flexibility and full communications provision, supplying dedicated private fibre leased lines and broadband back-up to every location. Standard membership agreements for exclusive offices start from six months.

“We do all the hard work of setting up and running these bespoke office facilities, allowing our clients to focus 100 percent on their core business,” Gary said.

Hubflow also has a keen eye on sustainability and the environment and plants a tree for every new sign-up confirmed – including 100 trees for every new office opened – while also using recyclable materials and power technology to limit its carbon footprint throughout all its fitouts and new offices.

“Looking after our staff and the environment is a massive priority for us at Hubflow,” managing director Declan Mellan said.

Hubflow currently has several locations across London, Belfast and is expanding rapidly, offering exclusive bespoke office headquarters, private office suites, conference facilities, coworking facilities among a range of cutting-edge services.