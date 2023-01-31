How To Prepare Your Business For A Power Outage 

Power outages can happen anytime and lead to downtime, which may cause safety concerns, reduced revenue, and decreased productivity. These outages can be classified as brownouts, blackouts, or permanent faults.

Types Of Power Outages

A brownout is when the voltage drops and is mainly characterized by dimming lights. It may damage your equipment.

On the other hand, a blackout is when the power is completely down in an area. It’s a severe power outage mainly caused by structural damage to electrical facilities, which can take time for a technician to rectify.

A permanent fault happens when there’s a considerable loss of power—for instance, a fault on a power line. But once the technicians address the issue, the power is immediately restored.

How To Prepare

An often overlooked and underestimated issue in the workplace is how to best prepare for a power outage. Despite being a relatively rare occurrence, power outages can bring business operations to a temporary halt, costing companies potentially huge sums of money in lost work time and productivity. Being adequately prepared is essential to sustaining operations and minimizing disruption.

There are several causes of power outages, including equipment damage, animal disturbances, weather changes, and more. You must prepare for a power outage, regardless of the cause, to help protect your production line.

The following are tips to employ when preparing your team members for a power outage:

Invest In A Backup Power Supply

This is one of the ways you can prepare your business for a power outage. One of the backup plans you can consider is purchasing a generator to ensure all critical equipment is running even during a power outage. The generator may hugely reduce the damaging effect caused by a power outage.

However, getting the right generator can be challenging for most, especially new business owners. For this reason, consider visiting generator-pro.co.uk or any other reputable local supplier to ensure you choose the correct backup power supply for your business. Ask for their accreditations to check whether they’re certified to provide the services.

Another backup power supply you can consider is solar energy. This eco-friendly power supply may help provide energy even during extreme interruptions. However, choosing a system with a sufficient energy capacity is important, ensuring you have enough energy to power your critical systems.

Train Your Team Members

Training your workforce will hugely influence your preparedness for a power outage. A trained workforce will understand the procedures and policies to follow during a power outage. Ensure you conduct regular drills to guarantee the team members understand your building’s floor plans. This way, they can easily access emergency exits.

As mentioned above, a power outage can be caused by weather-related factors. Train your team members to make it easier for them to access emergency kits, disconnect critical equipment, unlock secured exits, and more.

Besides exiting the building safely, a properly trained workforce knows how to secure your data. During a power outage, there are higher chances you might lose your sensitive data. This may cost you a lot of money to recover. However, if a team member has the necessary skills, they’ll understand how to secure your data, saving it from manipulation or loss, which could compromise your entire production line.

An in-house team can provide training programs, or you can get the services from a reputable provider. Research extensively so you choose the right training strategy, ensuring the team members have the necessary skills and know-how to respond to a power outage.

Identify Potential Risks

This is another way you can prepare for a power outage. When preparing for a power outage, you must identify the potential causes. Additionally, it’s crucial to identify the areas that might become hazardous once the lights go out. The latter is essential for ensuring the team members and customers are safe during a power outage.

Risk factors include tripping hazards, elevators, security systems, and more. You can protect the team members by ensuring there’s a backup power supply or essential equipment available, such as flashlights, in those areas.

Although you can consider identifying the potential risks yourself, it might be daunting if you don’t have the necessary skills and know-how. For this reason, consider reaching out to reputable consultants to help identify and address the potential hazards around your premises.

In Summary

As mentioned, a power outage can happen anytime, affecting your production line. Therefore, you must prepare your business for a power outage. Some measures you can take include investing in a backup power supply, training your workforce, and identifying potential risks.