HRP Hillsborough Castle win for AV Browne.

After a competitive tender process managed by Historic Royal Palaces, AV Browne has won a new client in Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens was re-opened in April 2019 after a £25m investment in capital projects and development activities to make the house and 100 acre gardens welcoming for visitors. It numbers amongst Kensington Palace and the Tower of London in the list of royal properties looked after by the charity Historic Royal Palaces, who were responsible for the tender and agency selection.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle explained “Nine months after the official opening, and after a competitive tender and pitch process, AV Browne have been appointed to help us create a proposition that will help us to attract visitors from the widest possible audience, and to communicate our stories in order to engage communities and learners at all levels. AV Browne’s strategic approach, collaborative style of working with their clients alongside their all-round creativity and brand expertise made them the stand-out choice for Hillsborough”

Jodie Young, Creative Director of AV Browne said of their appointment, “Having built up a strong reputation for brand, destination marketing and visitor experience projects over the last decade, we are honoured to have been chosen by Historic Royal Palaces to be the strategic and creative agency for Northern Ireland’s royal residence, Hillsborough Castle. Wins like this underscore AV Browne’s strength in these fields and we are excited to begin work with the team at Hillsborough and at HRP’s headquarters at Hampton Court Palace on this unique treasure of a project”.