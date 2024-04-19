How to Manage Your Nerves Before Your Driving Test

So, the date of your driving test is rapidly approaching, and you are riddled with anxiety and nerves. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there!

But rest assured, there are several things you can do to calm them.

When it comes to your driving test, mindset is everything. So, the more confident you are, the better.

On that basis, here are some strategies you should embrace to give yourself every chance of passing it with flying colours.

Don’t have a fear of failure

The worst thing to have for anyone who is about to take their driving test is a fear of failure, as this puts unnecessary pressure on themselves.

Try to remember that, on average, around 40% of all learners fail the test first time around so there is no shame in you doing so. Also, remember that by this definition, many drivers who pass you on the road at any given time would have failed first time, and possibly even second and third.

Therefore, be positive in the mindset that you WILL eventually pass your driving test and ask yourself, ‘why can’t that be first time?’.

Don’t Tell Everyone

It’s a good idea to not tell anyone other than your immediate family that you will be taking your test.

Keeping it quiet will take even more pressure off you, as you won’t have people telling you their horror stories or weighing you down with the expectation of driving them everywhere should you pass.

Trust your instructor

Driving instructors have a reputation and a pass rate to uphold, so you should trust yours. If they believe you are ready to take your test, then they also think you have a good chance of passing it!

So, let their confidence in you be a motivational force.

Find out what happens in your driving test

Sometimes, we are scared by the fear of the unknown. If you find yourself in this boat, it is worth taking the time to understand what happens in your driving test.

Knowing what to expect in advance helps you to better prepare for it both practically and mentally. It also helps you to develop strategies to overcome any aspect of the test you might be particularly worried about.

Eat lots of brain food

During your test you’ll need to concentrate fully and be mentally sharp and engaged. For this reason, you should make sure you eat plenty of brain food in the week leading up to it.

Fatty fish, green leafy vegetables, eggs, avocados, berries and nuts are foods that have been linked to better brain power. Therefore, the more of them you eat, the more fuel you’ll give your brain to function at its best.

Steer clear of caffeine

On the day of your test, you should steer clear of caffeine, as excessive amounts of it might make you even more anxious and agitated.

Instead, drink plenty of what to keep your hydrated and concentration levels up. Alternatively, sipping on camomile tea is a good way to calm you down.

Go to the Toilet

During your test, you need to have laser-sharp focus. So, the last thing you’ll want is to experience distractions from needing to go to the toilet halfway through it.

Moreover, if you have been drinking lots of water or camomile tea on the morning of it to calm your nerves, it’s a good idea to make sure you start your test with an empty bladder.

Pretend you are just having another driving lesson

A simple tactic to reduce your nerves before your test is to pretend that you are just having another lesson – only with a new instructor.

By downplaying the importance of what you are doing, you’ll take a lot more pressure off yourself.

Have a lesson immediately before your test

The chances are you’ve already had between 10-20 lessons before your driving test. But there is no harm in booking one for the period just before it too.

This is a good way of brushing up on your safe driving skills and working on specifics. You’ll also benefit from the positive good luck vibes your instructor will give you immediately before your test.

Arrive for your test 15 minutes before it

It is a good idea to arrive for your test around 15 minutes before it is due to start. Any earlier than that and you run the risk of your nerves taking over. Any later than that and you could arrive flustered and stressed out.

If it is not raining, take the opportunity to sit on a bench for a few minutes and breathe in some fresh air, as you’ll be relaxed and ready when it’s time to meet your instructor. You might want to listen to some soothing music as well.