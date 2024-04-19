Our Top Five Family Getaway Destinations in the UK

So, you’re planning for your next family holiday – but do you know where in the UK you want to go? There are plenty of exciting and beautiful holiday destinations throughout the UK to choose from, so many that it can be quite hard to narrow it down to just one!

That’s why we’re here today to lay out the case for our top five destinations for family getaways UK, in no particular order. Each of our picks has more than enough to offer any family, from stunning scenery to opportunities for fun and adventure.

The Cotswolds

You don’t get many destinations more quintessentially British than the Cotswolds, with their rolling hills, colourful countryside, and villages that wouldn’t look out of place in an episode of Midsomer Murders. Explore some of the charming towns with their thatched cottages and well-stocked tea rooms, or go big with a visit to historic landmarks like Blenheim Palace or Warwick Castle.

Don’t worry if the architecture isn’t something you want to spend your holiday admiring, many lovely trails run through the countryside. Whether you prefer hiking or family bike rides, you can enjoy your holiday by exploring just some of the lush valleys of this beautiful area.

Peak District

For something even more hilly, the Peak District offers visitors a wealth of opportunities for outdoor adventure and some stunning views of its own. It’s a more rugged destination, featuring limestone cliffs and expanses of open moorland, but it’s no less beautiful for it.

For active families, you can spend your holiday trekking along trails that cater to a variety of skill levels and reward you with breathtaking vistas. Otherwise, the area is rich in local delicacies to sample – authentic Bakewell tarts and Stilton cheese among them – and a wealth of heritage to explore.

Snowdonia

But what if the peaks of the Peak District aren’t enough? Well then, maybe the mountains of Snowdonia are the place for you. Home to the highest peak in Wales – Mount Snowdon or Yr Wyddfa in Welsh – the region offers endless opportunities for exploration, hiking, biking or even climbing.

The landscapes of Snowdonia look almost like something out of time, with ancient mountainsides, hidden lakes, thundering waterfalls, and dense forests. There’s an abundance of Welsh history to uncover and nature to experience. You can also find thrilling adventures like ziplining across an abandoned quarry at Zip World.

Isle of Skye

Far up on the northwestern coast of Scotland, the Isle of Skye is a breathtaking slice of natural beauty with a combination of coastal and mountainous terrain. It’s hard to beat the dramatic views of the Isle, with its expansive mountains, many lochs, and impressive cliffs.

There’s wildlife aplenty to look out for here, from seals, otters, and whales to puffins and eagles. It’s a land of exciting possibilities for animal lovers, although what you’ll be able to see depends on the time of the year and the weather.

For something to see that isn’t going to get up and walk away, take a trip to iconic landmarks such as Dunvegan Castle, the Fairy Glen, or the Old Man of Storr.

Cornwall

Last but certainly not least, Cornwall has long been one of the most visited parts of the UK. With its combination of beaches, surf, and sunshine you can’t argue that it doesn’t have all the ingredients for an excellent getaway.

Whether your family spends days exploring some of the region’s hundreds of varied beaches, testing your skills against the waves, or wandering through one of Cornwall’s colourful gardens there’s no shortage of things to do here. You can entertain the kids and learn more about conservation at the Eden Project, with its distinct bubble biomes containing a tropical rainforest and a Mediterranean landscape.

—

What do you think? Are you tempted by any of our picks? Even if none of these options fit the bill, there are so many other wonderful family holiday getaways to choose from around the UK.

Wherever in the UK you choose to go on your next holiday it’s sure to be full of family fun and memories to cherish.