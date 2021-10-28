Holywood’s 3EN celebrates tenth anniversary

Founded in 2011, Holywood-based cloud technology company 3EN, celebrates 10 years in business this month (October 2021).

From a family team of three the business has grown year-on-year to become an international 60-stong company with offices in Northern Ireland, London and Bonn.

Even through the pandemic 3EN recorded a turnover of £1.5m in 2020 and forecasts 2021 to be the company’s most successful year to date, working with over 70 clients at home and abroad.

3EN

3EN is rapidly expanding its reach in the sector, with more and more local Northern Ireland businesses, as well as those further afield, turning to the company for cloud-based solutions.

As the most certified NetSuite Partner in Europe, 3EN has worked on over 200 projects across 53 countries and 4 languages since its inception.

Reflecting on the last 10 years in business, 3EN CEO Dale Cree said: “It seems like yesterday that my wife Alison and I started the company from our living room.

“Fast-forward 10 years, and we now have three offices and a total workforce of nearly 60 staff. It’s hard to believe that we have worked on over 200 projects with clients all over the globe, and that achievement it all down to our dedicated team, who over the years have worked tirelessly to make our company what it is today.

“We’ve welcomed some exciting new clients in our 10th year including Northern Ireland based company FURTHER.SPACE and global company Charlotte Tilbury, which, among others, has lead to our sales increasing by almost 60% in the first half of 2021.

“I very much look forward to seeing what the next 10 years has in store for the company both here in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

3EN is one of the world’s leading Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Management Solutions Partners, with operations across Europe and a growing number of clients in the US. 3EN’s cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms. 3EN’s clients include Fitbit, Medguard and B-Secur.

The company marked the 10-year milestone with a staff celebration in Belfast’s Ten Square hotel.

To find out more about the services and products 3EN can offer visit www.3en.group