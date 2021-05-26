3EN searches for global talent with new Home Office sponsorship

Holywood-based cloud solutions company 3EN has secured a license from the Home Office which will allow it to sponsor new employees from outside the UK.

With offices in Holywood, London, Bonn and Dublin, 3EN’s new sponsor status will help attract high-level skilled candidates from across the globe.

Due to the new points-based immigration system, EU nationals not already living in Northern Ireland now require a skilled worker visa. This prompted 3EN to begin the process to obtain a sponsor license.

3EN has worked with Belfast law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin to obtain sponsor status from the Home Office and will soon begin to welcome highly skilled candidates into the company from outside Northern Ireland.

As one of the world’s leading Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Management Solutions Partners, with operations across Europe and the US, gaining sponsor status will allow 3EN to grow the company significantly in the coming years and have access to a wider pool of talent.

Alison Cree, Operations Director of 3EN, said:

“Over the last year, we have all witnessed the vast decline in international travel brought about by the pandemic and Brexit. However, as we look to a future without lockdowns and restrictions, it has become apparent that for the business to grow, we need to hire skilled workers from across the globe.

“By gaining sponsor status, we will welcome proficient and key workers to the company, starting with our first recruit on this journey who is currently based in Singapore. Over the next 12 months, we will be opening our recruitment plans beyond the shores of the UK, RoI, and Germany by sponsoring candidates who all join the company with previous Oracle NetSuite experience and a wealth of knowledge to share with our team.”

3EN’s cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms. 3EN’s clients include Fitbit, Medguard and B-Secur.

To find out more about the services and products 3EN can offer visit https://3en.cloud/