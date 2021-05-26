Allstate recognised for world-class cybersecurity strategies

Allstate NI has joined the likes of Adobe, Visa, PayPal and Microsoft as an IDG CSO50 Award honouree, a global accolade that recognises 50 organisations every year for their cybersecurity strategies.

Allstate NI was selected as a CSO50 winner for Privileged Account Risk Reduction (PARR), a project carried out by the company’s large cybersecurity team that operates across Northern Ireland.

The recognition for delivering outstanding business value and thought leadership comes amid Northern Ireland’s emergence as one of the world’s most dynamic cybersecurity centers and hot spots for security service projects.

Piloted between 2019 and 2020, the innovative PARR project mitigated risk by identifying and reducing the number of privileged accounts with access to Allstate’s most critical assets.

As the industry standard on business security and risk leadership, CSO50 celebrates the security teams driving forward innovation and leveraging world-class security strategies.

Judged by a global committee of industry experts and academics, the body recognised the exceptional work of Allstate NI’s security team for ensuring assets are centrally managed and exposed to minimal risk.

Keith Lippert, Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Allstate NI said: “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised with this CSO50 Award. We strive to provide the best-in-class security solutions and cutting-edge technology to protect Allstate and its customers, and this project is a great example of that work.”

Amy Bennett, Executive Editor of CSO said: “The disruptive events of 2020 – combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds – brought new challenges and costs to organisations, their security leaders, and business outcomes. Our annual CSO50 Awards recognise security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving the many risks their organisations continue to face.”