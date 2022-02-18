HERE BEFORE released in cinemas across Ireland and the UK

The critically acclaimed new Irish thriller ‘Here Before’ has been released in cinemas across Ireland and the UK.

Here Before

The film is the debut feature from Belfast-born writer/director Stacey Gregg and stars the BAFTA-nominated Andrea Riseborough (Shadow Dancer, Birdman) with Jonjo O’Neill (The Fall), Eileen O’Higgins (Brooklyn), Martin McCann (Wildfire) and introduces Niamh Dornan.

When a new family moves in next door to Laura (Riseborough) and her family, their young daughter, Megan (Dornan), quickly captivates her, stirring up painful memories of her own daughter, Josie, who died several years previously. Before long, Laura’s memories turn to obsession as Megan’s unsettling behaviour begins to convince her of something supernatural. As Laura’s determination to get to the bottom of it becomes all consuming, her family begins to fracture and the line between the extraordinary and the real becomes ever more obscured in this haunting story about a mother’s love.

Since its world premiere at the renowned SXSW Film Festival last year the film has gone on to screen at numerous festivals including the Belfast Film Festival and the Galway Film Fleadh where it picked up the Best International Feature Award.

Speaking ahead of the release, director Stacey Gregg said: “I’m over the moon to be releasing ‘Here Before’ across the UK and Ireland from today and can’t wait for audiences to experience the film on the big screen. It has been an incredible journey and collaboration with all the film’s supporters, cast and crew, and we’re very proud to share it.”

The film will be released in cinemas across Ireland and the UK on 18 February 2022 (today) by Wildcard Distribution.

HERE BEFORE was produced by Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers for Rooks Nest and co-produced by Chris Martin. The film is financed by BBC Film, Pia Pressure and Northern Ireland Screen.