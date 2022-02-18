Jet2.com and Jet2holidays put on additional capacity from Belfast

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to the strong demand for Spring and Easter holidays, by adding more flights and holidays to Malaga and Tenerife from Belfast International Airport.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s leading tour operator to many destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands have added new flights to both destinations in April, giving customers more choice and flexibility for Spring and the Easter holiday season.

With the UK and overseas governments loosening travel restrictions and removing testing requirements in recent weeks, international travel is starting to look like it did before the pandemic. This has led to a surge in customer demand, with late getaways, winter breaks and Summer 22 all proving to be popular options.

Holidaymakers are also flocking to breaks over Spring and the Easter holiday period. In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced the following additional services today:

Belfast International

Malaga – additional Friday services operating from 8 th April

– additional Friday services operating from 8 April Tenerife – additional Sunday services operating from 3rd April

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing sustained demand right across the board from Belfast International Airport, with customer confidence bouncing back strongly as international travel starts to look like normal again. After the uncertainty of the past two years, it is very clear that customers want to book through a trusted package holiday provider rather than take their chances with a company that has let them down. In response to that, we are seeing strong demand and we are responding to that quickly by adding more capacity where necessary, providing customers and independent travel agents with even more choice and flexibility. Spring and Easter are looking like extremely popular times to escape, and we anticipate there will be a huge getaway to the sun which is why we are adding more capacity to these fantastic destinations.”

