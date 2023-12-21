Hannah Cairns wins Battle Of The Buskers competition

West Belfast solo street musician, Hannah Cairns, wowed audiences with her incredible musical prowess to beat off stiff competition from Belfast’s most talented busking performers to win the inaugural ‘Battle of the Buskers’ Competition at McEnaneys Bar.

Battle of the Buskers

The young solo artist emerged victorious after a string of electrifying musical performances across a series of live heats to be crowned the ‘Battle of the Buskers’ Champion and win a prize package worth over £10,000.

The prize package includes a residency at McEnaneys Bar, The Balmoral Hotel and Millies Public House & Kitchen, as well as a brand-new guitar and amp from Matchetts Music and an airtime package with Juice radio.

Sean Shivers, General Manager at McEnaneys Bar, said: “Our ‘Battle of The Buskers’ Competition was launched to shine a light on the local busking culture, and we’re thrilled to have given so many of Belfast’s most talented buskers a stage to showcase their incredible musical talent.

“Hannah Cairns stood out with her exceptional talent, captivating the audience with every live performance. Her win is well-deserved, and we’re excited to offer her the opportunity to further showcase her skills with a residency at McEnaneys Bar and use it as a stepping stone to forge a successful music career.”

The Battle of The Buskers competition is sponsored by McEnaneys Bar, Juice Radio, Anjo Wines and Diageo