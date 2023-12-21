Ring in New Year with M&S Food

It’s the date that brings you back to reality after a week of not knowing what day it is (which let’s be honest, everyone secretly loves 😊)… yes it’s almost New Year’s Eve and boy have we got a stunning selection of food and drink DELIGHTS that will have you drinking, devouring (the spread of course) and dancing the night away. Whether you’re hosting a sensational soirée or a chilled, cosy countdown, we’ve got everything you need to bring in the New Year with your nearest and dearest.✨

On the last evening of 2023, spend less time party prepping and more time party popping as our party food range cooks at the same oven temperate AND comes with air fryer instructions – it’s TOTALLY fuss-free allowing you to spend more time fussing over your guests.🍾 And even better, make the most of the ‘4 for 3’ offer across all fresh party food lines!

If that wasn’t enough, make sure your NYE celebration is LIT (literally) with our fabulous fizz or our gorgeous festive liqueurs in light-up bottles. Choose from 3 fabulous flavours including Marmalade Gin, Very Berry Vodka or Stollen Rum for just £10. Or if you’re no-alcohol? No problem! Our No & Low range will have you sippin’ and celebrating in no time – FA-BUBBLE-LOUS! 🥂

We have rounded up our perfect party picks which will guarantee a New Year’s Eve to remember!

PARTY FOOD

✨4 FOR 3✨ offer – pick 3 delicious dishes and get the 4th free!

BRILLIANT BUBBLES

It wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without a glass of bubbles in hand! Here are some of our top picks for fabulous fizz…

Collection Champagne De Saint Gall Premier Cru, £28

An elegant Champagne with fine bubbles, hints of brioche, lemon and apple, crafted from Premier Cru Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes. Pairs perfectly with all sorts of light bites and party food.

Bellante Prosecco, £12

Say ciao to our fabulous Bellante prosecco in a stunning bespoke cut-glass bottle – we guarantee this will be the MOST Instagrammable bottle at the party!

Marks & Sparkle Fizz, £8

With hints of peach and 22-carat edible gold leaf foil, this fan-favourite fizz made with chardonnay wine is guaranteed to add some shimmer to your festivities.

IT’S ALWAYS TIME FOR A COCKTAIL

Once guests have drunk their fill of fizz, it’s time to spice things up with a cocktail or two! (Strictly two ingredients max – nobody wants to be faffing with cocktail shakers all night!)

Or if you prefer your spirits neat, pour yourself a wee dram of our Collection Islay Whisky to sip during Auld Lang Syne.

Very Berry Vodka Liqueur, £10

Made with crisp vodka, macerated in our popular Merry Berry Jam from the Foodhall, this liqueur in a stunning light-up bottle boasts gorgeous cherry, cranberry and raspberry flavours.

Top up with prosecco to create a fabulous fizz cocktail!

Collection Old Tom Gin, £30

by Warner’s Distillery

Crafted with 11 botanicals, this unique small-batch gin is bold, warm and smooth with a hint of citrus zest.

Perfect topped up with M&S tonic to create the ultimate G&T!

Collection Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, £35

by Kilchoman Distillery

This exceptional whisky is matured in both European and American oak casks, creating layers of rich fruit and butterscotch that balance with citrus sweetness and peat smoke character.

SAY HELLO TO NO & LOW

With over a third of Brits saying they have consciously reduced their alcohol intake since the start of the year, it’s never a bad idea to have no- & low-alcohol options available for any guests who might want them. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered!

Collection 0.5% FrizzanTea Brut, £7.50

Made with premium Darjeeling tea, this sparkling drink is gently fermented to give a delicate, crisp fizz that’s perfect for the celebrations.

5% Fresh & Bubbly, £4

A light, refreshing fizz with notes of green apple – great for a celebratory glass of bubbly or for using in fizz cocktails.

5% Bucks Fizz, £1

A delicious fizz cocktail made with dealcoholised sparkling wine and orange juice, perfect for the celebrations.