Good Relations Week 2022 pledges that ‘Change Starts With Us’ with programme of over 250 events

Talented local singer-songwriter Rwanda Shaw performs unique track as part of the Good Relations Week 2022 jam-packed programme of over 250 community-focused events

Good Relations Week 2022 kicks off today, Tuesday 20th September, with the launch of an inspirational music track by talented local musician Rwanda Shaw with the pledge that ‘Change Starts with Us’ in building a shared and sustainable future for all.

The Lisburn based singer-songwriter Rwanda Shaw (26), who appeared on X-Factor in 2017, will give a live performance of the track at the Community Relations Council and The Executive Office hosted T:BUC Engagement Forum that will ignite more than 250 community focused events region-wide.

Good Relations Week

Good Relations Week 2022, co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, is running from Tuesday 20th to Monday 26th September with a colourful programme of events from a diverse range of organisations across the region based on the ‘Change Starts with Us’ theme for this year’s celebration.

The weeklong programme of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, feature talks, podcasts, storytelling, and exhibitions will focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to highlight the political, social, economic, and environmental challenges we face.

Events will address everything from sectarianism and racism to shared spaces, peace-building and cultural diversity. They will tackle issues gender inequality, climate change and the environment, improving individual health and well-being, eradicating poverty, and hunger, and removing barriers to improved education.

Speaking about her new music track to celebrate Good Relations Week 2022, Rwanda Shaw said: “I am delighted to have been asked to write and perform this song for Good Relations Week 2022. The song is called “Change Starts with Us”, and I wanted to focus on the changes we can make in everyday life to promote a shared and sustainable future for everyone. If we come together and stand in unison, then these small changes will eventually make a huge difference.

“I also focused on how people cannot afford necessities recently and how important it is not to ignore these challenges. If we can’t help out financially, even just being there for someone to offer a chat or a piece of advice can change their outlook on the world. There are also changes like recycling and even growing your own food, which, we can do to help the environment and create a sustainable future.”

The vibrant programme of events for Good Relations Week 2022 features everything from the NI Environment Link delivering a workshop on how the local environment sector can encourage a higher level of engagement and participation of people from diverse ethnic backgrounds, to the North West Migrants Forum hosting its 2022 Advancing Race Equality Awards to honour charities, campaigners and activists for work in addressing racial inequalities across the region.

It will also include a performance of the ‘Green and Blue’ production by the Kabosh Theatre Company that will explore the realities faced by the Royal Ulster Constabulary and An Garda Síochána patrolling the border during the height of the conflict, and Belfast City Council will host a ‘Making peace with people, planet and place’ event that will feature speakers on the topics of climate and peacebuilding.

Belfast based theatre company Partisan Productions, in partnership with Clanmil Housing, will deliver a thought-provoking, moving and at times surprisingly funny exploration of contemporary housing issues and the human lives behind the social housing statistics and stereotypes.

Towards Understanding and Healing will host a series of readings from culturally diverse community-based writers exploring how each of us might take more personal reasonability in creating a more dynamic social, cultural, environmentally, and economical change.

The Living Library is a fun event in which participants can ‘borrow’ a person and have a 20-minute one-to-one conversation with people who have sought asylum; the first MLA from a minority ethnic background; a nun who spent years living in an enclosed order; and a community activist from the Traveller community, among many others with fascinating stories.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “Good Relations Week 2022 is hosting hundreds of inspiring events that will deliver a positive message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ as we shine a light on local groups and organisations in their pursuit of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The programme of events is showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm of local groups and organisations in their efforts to achieving a better and more sustainable future for us all. It will explore how these groups and organisation have made concerted efforts to bring communities together, regardless of background, culture, or heritage.

“It will shine a light on their efforts to tackle important issues such sectarianism, racism, and other forms of identity hatred and inequality, as well as addressing climate change, eradicating food poverty, and improving people’s mental health.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council said: “The Community Relations Council is delighted to commence our annual showcase of cross community and multi-cultural arts, history, music and culture.

“We want to thank all of the local groups and organisations across the region who’ve helped us put together this dynamic programme of workshops, lectures, discussion panels, music and theatre performances, exhibitions, archive videos and lots more for people to enjoy.

“Our packed programme of face-to-face events, engaging online events and creative pieces of digital content will reinforce the message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ and a collective effort to achieve a sustainable future for our society. I would encourage everyone to check out the programme at www.goodrelationsweek.com.”

For more information on the Good Relations Week 2022 programme of events visit: www.goodrelationsweek.com.