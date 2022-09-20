Benefits and consumption of CBD and cannabis seeds in athletes

Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is an active component of cannabis. Of natural origin, it is recognized for its various valuable properties in the treatment of specific pathologies but also in the management of pain. Even if, before, cannabis was recognized only for its composition of THC, a psychotropic substance.

Now, we are increasingly interested in the other molecules that constitute it, including cannabidiol, which we have been able to isolate and use for therapies.

On the other side, cannabis seeds have been known and used for centuries as they offer a tremendous nutritive intake. You can also discover the online shop SensorySeeds to order marijuana seeds as collectables!

Cannabis, seeds and CBD

Extracted from the flower, seeds and stem of cannabis, CBD has been revealed by science as having many virtues, including anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiolytic, antipsychotic, antioxidant, etc…

So many properties also make CBD an ally of different people and, for some time, also athletes. If the latter were once used to consuming other types of supplements, any supplement that could improve performance can be interesting. At the same time, athletes always want to go higher and constantly improve their performance. So, let’s focus on the use and properties of CBD for athletes.

Is CBD, a substance derived from cannabis, authorized in sport?

CBD or cannabidiol is a molecule naturally present in hemp and cannabis. Since January 1st, 2018, the WADA or World Anti-Doping Agency has excluded CBD from the list of products prohibited in sports competition, which means that cannabidiol is now authorized in sport.

However, it should be noted that this relaxation measure only concerns cannabidiol and cannot automatically apply to all cannabinoids, including THC, which remains prohibited for consumption.

The withdrawal of cannabidiol from substances prohibited in sport constitutes recognition of the benefits provided by the consumption of CBD for both amateur and professional athletes in the context of many disciplines ranging from combat sports to endurance and many other sporting practices.

However, CBD remains subject to specific compliance rules. Among other things, it must be extracted from varieties of hemp registered in the official register and containing less than 0.2% THC in order not to cause any psychotropic effect or addictive effect.

In addition, it must not contain flowers or hemp leaves. Athletes who wish to take advantage of all the benefits of CBD and, more particularly, of CBD oil must therefore make sure to choose full spectrum CBD, free of traces of THC or even CBD isolate.

The international scientific community recognizes the CBD molecule and its various qualities already exploited by the pharmaceutical industry. However, if CBD-based wellness products are authorized in France, this is not yet the case for medicines.

Cannabis seeds: will they find a place in your heart?

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with prioritizing all those specific ingredients as long as you know why you’re doing it.

Discover, therefore, what is the nutritional value of hemp seeds and what are their health benefits! Afterwards, you can judge whether these ones deserve their place in your diet or not.

To answer the most relevant question, they do not contain THC or CBD. Namely, the latter is also known as cannabidiol, believed to be able to relieve pain or the feeling of anxiety.

THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is probably the most famous cannabinoid chemical, given that it is primarily responsible for the mind-altering effects of cannabis.

What do they taste like and how do you eat them?

Alright, sure, we’re not going to get high eating cannabis hearts, but are they good?

Fortunately, yes. They can boast a creamy texture and a pleasant grassy taste reminiscent of nuts. However, their taste qualities are not the main reason for consuming them, are they?

Advantageously, hemp seeds are ready to eat straight from the packet. So, adding them to your daily meals to enrich them is easy as pie. So, add them to your smoothies, salads and muesli, incorporate them into cookies, muffins and bread, and prepare granola or homemade energy balls.

Your imagination only limits the possibilities!

At best, consume them raw or after heat treatment to preserve the maximum benefits of the polyunsaturated fats in their composition. This is even more valid if you opt for the hemp oil or butter version that is only taken cold.

Nutritional value of hemp seeds.

For information, a tablespoon of shelled hemp seeds is equal to approximately 12 grams. Therefore, we consider a portion of 3 tablespoons, which guarantees an energy intake of 166 calories, 15 grams of good fats, 9.5 grams of protein, and 2.6 grams of carbohydrates, including 1.2 fibres.

Reminder: please keep in mind that cannabis seeds can be bought legally in the UK and Europe, but you cannot legally grow cannabis seeds into plants in the UK!