Gander App continues expansion

Gander, the world-first app that launched in Northern Ireland in 2019 has surpassed the 100k download milestone. The innovative app which automatically connects shoppers to reduced foods in their local store, continues its expansion globally with now over 380 stores in the UK & Channel Islands using its technology to reduce food waste at retail level.

In the first quarter of 2021, Gander welcomed onboard SPAR International, Heart of England Co-op, Dee Bee Wholesale, Hockenhull Garages and MPK Garages, which operate under the Today’s and Morrisons facias, with many more lined up for the forthcoming months, both nationally and internationally.

By embracing the power of technology, Gander’s growth has been driven by consumer demand for smarter food shopping and an increased emphasis worldwide on sustainability. With a surge in app downloads and a core base of active weekly users, Gander continues to experience strong customer retention rates. As a result, Gander has witnessed a change in conversation and focus from retailers that are wanting to adopt a solution to reduce food waste for its shoppers and one that helps them improve the bottom line.

Gander integrates directly with food stores POS systems meaning nothing changes in-store at all and no additional staff training is required; plus enables retailers to automatically display to shoppers in real-time, all reduced-to-clear food on the shelves within their local store. The app allows the customer ultimate control over what reduced priced goods they search for, whether it is by location, favourite stores, reduction, food type and even dietary preferences.

“Our app has inspired shoppers to make smart choices, and this has translated to retailers, who enjoy the benefits of the data our app empowers them with. Gander gives consumers real-time visibility of reduced products and they can create favourite products and favourite stores to show reduced products that are available. But alongside this functionality, the reporting mechanic for retailers is invaluable and one of a kind within the market.

“We give extensive data back to the retailer through our analytics platform “Ganderlytics” on which they can act in real time, such as amount wasted, number of reductions live, best times for reducing, reduction compliance in each store (i.e., are items actually being reduced as they should) as well as how users are interacting with their reductions in each of their stores.” says Gander Co-Founder Ashley Osborne.

To date, Gander has successfully saved 1.7 million food items from going to waste, equivalent to 1,800 tonnes of CO2 since its launch.

Ashley adds: “Our mission has always been to reduce food waste; and seeing the continual uptake of the app by consumers and retailers alike, demonstrates we are not alone.”

Gander has regularly placed in the top 10% of app downloads and continues to attract huge interest from major UK, ROI and Global retailers, many of whom will be rolling out with Gander (which can be downloaded via Apple or Android app stores) in the coming months.