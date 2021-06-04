Charity appeals for volunteers

As charities across Northern Ireland celebrate Volunteers’ Week this week, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland is taking the opportunity to appeal for more volunteers to become part of the Self Help Africa family.

Gerard Magee, Head of Retail for Self Help Africa NI, said; “Without the generosity of our volunteers, we could simply not carry on and in this Volunteers’ Week while we are celebrating our highly valued volunteers who we are immensely proud of for their faithful and unwavering service, we are also appealing for anyone who might have a spare hour to consider becoming a Self Help Africa Northern Ireland volunteer.

“We are grateful for the commitment that our volunteers have shown over the years, as our shops have been volunteer led with some devoting 20, 30 and even 40 years service but, due to the pandemic, sadly a number of our long serving volunteers have decided they are unable to continue to volunteer in our shops, so we are now in need of help in our shops across Northern Ireland.”

Self Help Africa Northern Ireland is a leading international development charity with expertise in small-scale farming and growing family-farm businesses. Motivated by injustice, by expertise in small-scale agriculture and family-farm business, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland has the opportunity to help small farmers change the lives of their families. Dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in rural Africa, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland shops are located in Ballynahinch; Bangor; Belfast – Andersonstown, Ballyhackamore, Botanic, Cregagh; Dunmurry; Holywood and Lisburn.

Gerard added: “We would welcome anyone willing to give an hour or a day of their time to help in our shops as the need for volunteers is greater than ever before and our shops are thriving since reopening after lockdown.”

If you would like further information about becoming a volunteer for Self Help Africa Northern Ireland, please contact Gerard on tel 07712 816376.