Further Education Colleges to cycle 400 miles for Air Ambulance NI

Staff from Northern Ireland’s six Further Education Colleges are to cycle 400 miles to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The ‘Further Education 400’ team will cycle in two relays on Friday 17 June, leaving Belfast in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions passing through 27 college campuses to cross the finish line in Enniskillen.

Each of the six colleges have put forward a team of experienced cyclists who will cycle between their respective campuses and pass a symbolic baton to the next college.

The team are fundraising to support a vital regional service particularly as the health service faces enormous pressures in the wake of the recent pandemic.

The ‘Further Education 400’ will highlight the collaboration and collegiality between the six colleges in their work to make a positive impact to their local communities.

Ken Webb, Chair of the College Principals Group said: “Our colleges play a vital role in the community, which goes far beyond just education. ‘Further Education 400’ captures and maximises this hard work, bringing our sector together to support the fantastic work of Air Ambulance NI. Supporting charitable organisations is key to helping our front-line workers after they stood up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“A key priority for us is to give our backing to third sector organisations that are doing amazing work to support our communities. Along with our Good for Me Good for FE initiative, ‘Further Education 400’ will no doubt help us make a positive impact to our communities.”

Damien McAnespie, Fundraising Manager at Air Ambulance NI said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with the Further Education sector for their ‘Further Education 400’ charity cycle. The money raised through this activity will no doubt make a significant contribution to the £2 million needed in fundraising annually to keep the air ambulance operational. We would like to thank all those involved, and we look forward to cheering on the many cyclists on the day.”