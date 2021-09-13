Further Education Colleges opens doors to Jabbathon

Mobile vaccination centres are to begin vaccinating students as they are set up a Jabbathon across the six Further Education Colleges in a further push to encourage young people to get protected against Covid-19.

Working in partnership with the Public Health Agency and local health trusts, College leaders are encouraging those students who have yet to receive the vaccine to do so at one of the vaccine clinics on campus.

The vaccine pop-ups, which begin today, are also open for anyone aged 16 and above who are not enrolled at their local Further Education College but would like to avail of the jab.

The Department of Health’s ‘Jabbathon’ initiative, will see 60 pop-up clinics open across 30 Further Education and university campus sites across Northern Ireland, and is the latest step in the vaccine push for those aged between 16-29.

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of North West Regional College said: “It is fantastic to welcome the pop-up vaccination clinics to our college campuses and bring the vaccine right to our students, giving them convenient access to this service as they attend their lectures, seminars and classes.”

Karen Moore, Lead of the Covid Champions Group for the six Further Education Colleges said: “From the beginning of September, significant work has been undertaken across the College estates to make the necessary changes to ensure the safe return to campus. We have been working with our student population to remind learners that face masks and social distancing are still required on college grounds, as per the PHA guidelines. We are also encouraging students to use Lateral Flow Tests as an extra precaution. Over the next weeks, staff will be onsite to provide students with advice and information about the vaccine and how to remain Covid safe while on campus.

“We have been working in partnership with the PHA and local health trusts to ensure students have the best access to the vaccine and the ‘Jabathon’, with over 20 Further Education sites available, means students will not have far to go to get jabbed as the new academic year begins. We are very pleased to be playing our part in the Covid-19 fight back and look forward to welcoming our health colleagues onto our campuses to help get the jab done.”