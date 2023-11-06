fscom appoints Rick Seehra as Head of Banking

Belfast-based governance, risk, and compliance consultancy firm FSCom Limited (fscom) has announced the appointment of Rick Seehra as Head of Banking.

With 13 years’ experience in the financial services sector, Rick brings extensive expertise in prudential risk and compliance. His senior advisory background in banking and regulation positions him as the driving force in the expansion of the company’s UK banking practice.

Rick makes the move to fscom, which supports financial services institutions across the UK and Ireland with their compliance and regulatory obligations, after spending a number of years in several GRC practices, most recently as Head of Prudential in Bovill. His specialist expertise is in advising banks, investment firms, asset managers and wealth managers on their prudential risk and compliance advisory needs.

Rick Seehra

Over the course of his career, Rick has built relationships with regulatory authorities and key industry stakeholders. He has also developed partnerships with RegTech providers, contributed to treasury recovery and resolution planning teams at a major global bank, and served within the risk and advisory team at an accounting firm delivering financial services regulation support.

Rick Seehra, Head of Banking at fscom, said: “fscom is an award-winning specialist consulting firm that has built a rivalled reputation across the compliance and regulation industry in the UK and Ireland. It has evolved into a leading GRC firm that offers unique and scalable services, and has achieved remarkable revenue growth in recent years. I am excited to join the team as Head of Banking and look forward to sharing my expertise with fscom’s prestigious client base.”

Jamie Cooke, Managing Director at fscom, said: “With a strong leadership background in the banking, prudential risk and compliance spaces, Rick is an exceptional addition to our team. His wealth of experience, commercial insight and knowledge of the regulator’s perspective will be of significant value to our clients and the growing fscom team. Rick has established himself as a thought leader in the area of prudential risk management, showcasing his commitment and dedication to advancing the wider profession.”