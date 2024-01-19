fscom Appoints Nick Owen as Independent Non-Executive Director

FSCom Limited (fscom), a governance, risk and compliance consulting firm for UK and Ireland financial services institutions based in Belfast, has announced the appointment of Nick Owen as an Independent Non-Executive Director (INED) to its Board.

Nick brings a wealth of experience and leadership from his distinguished career, notably at Deloitte, where he served in various roles, including UK Chair and Global Board Member. With a track record of driving strategic mandates and amplifying business growth, Nick’s expertise will bring significant value to fscom’s strategic development and growth journey.

Jamie Cooke, CEO at fscom, said about the appointment “Nick’s extensive experience, both as a NED at Intellisense.io and as an independent non-executive board advisor with Dentons LLP and Spencer Stuart and in his former role as UK Chair at Deloitte, will bring valuable insight and guidance for the Board as we continue to expand the firm across both the UK and Ireland. He has a wealth of experience from global consulting practices, and we are delighted to have him on board.”

Nick Owen, INED at fscom, said: “I am honoured to join fscom during this exciting phase of growth. The firm’s reputation for excellence in governance, risk and compliance consulting is unparalleled. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the continued success and innovation of fscom.”

Nick Owen’s impressive career, marked by strategic leadership, governance oversight, and business transformation, underscores fscom’s commitment to fostering a distinguished Board to guide the company in its pursuit of excellence over the next number of years.