FA Cup: Six standout players from the third round

The third round of the FA Cup lived up to its reputation for producing thrilling performances and unforgettable moments, with several standout players leaving their mark in the early stages of the competition.

That said, let’s delve into the individual brilliance that illuminated the latest installment of football’s oldest cup tournament.

Sammie Szmodics – Blackburn Rovers

Sammie Szmodics, the 28-year-old midfielder, showcased his red-hot form from the Championship in an enthralling clash against Cambridge United.

The Blackburn Rovers playmaker netted a sensational first-half hat-trick, propelling his team to a 3-2 lead at half-time.

Szmodics’s dynamic display set the stage for Blackburn’s eventual 5-2 victory at Ewood Park, solidifying his reputation as a potent attacking force.

Ryan Fraser – Southampton

On loan from Newcastle United, Scottish winger Ryan Fraser played a pivotal role in Southampton’s commanding 4-0 win over Walsall.

Fraser opened the scoring in the first half and then turned provider, assisting Sekou Mara and adding a second goal in the second half.

His dynamic performance once again highlighted the impact he can have on the pitch, contributing significantly to Southampton’s progression to the next round.

James McAtee – Sheffield United

Manchester City loanee James McAtee seized the opportunity to shine in the FA Cup, delivering a standout performance for Sheffield United against Gillingham.

Despite the struggles of the Blades in the Premier League, where they are rooted to the bottom of the table, the 21-year-old midfielder demonstrated his class by scoring twice.

McAtee also provided an assist for William Osula, who too netted a brace, in Sheffield United’s convincing 4-0 triumph over the League Two side.

Joao Pedro – Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton’s summer signing Joao Pedro further justified his hefty price tag with a stellar performance in the third round.

The Brazilian forward, acquired for a club-record fee of £30 million from Watford, contributed two crucial goals in Brighton’s 4-2 victory over Stoke City — taking his season record to 15 strikes in 28 games.

Pedro’s clinical finishing showcased his goal-scoring prowess and underscored his value to the Seagulls.

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Defending champions Manchester City faced a resilient Huddersfield Town in the third round, and it was Phil Foden who provided the breakthrough.

Foden broke the deadlock with a precision strike from an acute angle, sparking a flurry of goals in Man City’s 5-0 triumph.

The England international wasn’t satisfied with just one, adding another goal in the second half to secure a comprehensive victory for Pep Guardiola’s side — the favourites in the FA Cup odds.

Matt Godden – Coventry City

Supersub Matt Godden came off the bench to secure a victory in Coventry City’s third-round clash against Oxford United.

Coming off the bench with his team leading 4-2, Godden showcased his goalscoring prowess — bagging twice in four minutes to put the Sky Blues out of reach of their League One opponent.

Coventry have drawn Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round, so they have a chance of going on a good cup run this season.

—

These standout performances from Szmodics, Fraser, McAtee, Pedro, Foden, and Godden not only fueled their teams’ successes but also added flair and excitement to the FA Cup — further solidifying the tournament’s reputation as a stage for individual brilliance and memorable displays.