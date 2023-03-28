Free Heineken pints for ‘Appy’ sports fans

Sport fans all over the province can get their hands on a free pint of Heineken® using the FANZO app in its first ever NI only campaign.

From 1st April until 10th June, customers can claim a free pint of Heineken® at their local bar by using the FANZO app, the world’s most used sports bar finder. The promotion will apply to all Champions League Matches, Europa League Matches as well as Heineken Champions Cup matches, allowing both football and rugby fans to get a mouth-watering taste of the action.

FANZO is used by 6M unique fans each year to ﬁnd great places to watch sport socially. Download the FANZO app, check out which of the 50 participating bars in Northern Ireland is your closest and get yourself involved in all the action, topped off with an ice-cold free pint.

“We’re so excited to launch the first ever FANZO campaign, completely exclusive to NI,” said Gemma Herdman, Brand Manager for Craigavon-based United Wines, which handles all of Heineken®’s sales, marketing and distribution in Northern Ireland.

“Using the Bar Finder on the app, the best places to watch the big games that matter are right at your fingertips. You can book tables at your local, invite your mates and get the best seat in the house before sitting down to a mouth-watering free pint of Heineken®.

“This will be supported by a digital outdoor campaign giving away hundreds of Champions League goodies, activity across trade outlets as well as a very special Heineken® activation on the 10th June to celebrate the Champions League Final in true Heineken® style at the Ulster Sports Club in Belfast City Centre.” said Gemma.

“This is certainly going to bring a great buzz to the bars around the country, the app is so easy for customers to use and who wouldn’t want to enjoy a free pint when getting together with mates to watch the football or rugby. You just can’t beat the atmosphere when fellow sporting fans come together to create memories.” said Matthew Clarke, FANZO Key Account Manager

United Wines was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Craigavon with a 75,000 square foot warehouse and 6,000 square foot office. The company employs 50 people on the island of Ireland and boasts an extensive portfolio of products, including Wine, Beer, Spirits and Soft Drinks. In 2011, the company was acquired by parent company Heineken®.