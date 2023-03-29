ETRUX and WEVC Partnership Heralds New Era for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Commercial vehicle specialist ETRUX and electric vehicle pioneers Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC) have announced their collaboration on an exciting new project which will revolutionise the adoption of electric light vehicles by fleet managers across the UK and Europe and the release of an engineered prototype at the CV Show next month at the NEC Birmingham.

Ronan Hamill, CEO of JANS Group, of which ETRUX is a subsidiary, and Neil Yates CEO of WEVC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, committing to a business relationship which will see WEVC’s unique light vehicle platforms adapted by ETRUX into a range of offerings for the commercial vehicle market.

“This is a turning point for commercial vehicles.” Ronan Hamill said. “This MOU signifies a business partnership which has the potential to change the electric light vehicle commercial market.

“ETRUX will adapt WEVC’s platform into a ground-breaking and truly viable range of electric vehicle alternatives for fleet managers. I have no doubt that our partnership with WEVC will help speed the transition of commercial light vehicles from diesel fuelled to zero carbon.”

A SMMT (Society of Motor Manufactures and Traders) recent report stated that the total LCV market is also set to grow this year. Amplified by green fleet investment, and with 321,000 van registrations targeted, amounting to an uplift of 13.9% – a market value of more than £13 billion, will see a £1.5 billion increase on 2022.

Neil Yates continued “We are delighted to be working with ETRUX, a company which offers the engineering skills, innovative materials and depth of understanding that will deliver an outstanding range of electric commercial vehicles to the market. This is an exciting time for WEVC as we take the first steps in seeing our electric vehicle platform eCV1 adapted for widespread commercial use.”

Watt Electric Vehicle Company unveiled their innovative electric light commercial vehicle platform (codenamed eCV1) in February 2023. The MOU between ETRUX and WEVC was signed in March and is an arrangement between the two companies. It will see the WECV’s eCV1 platform adapted by ETRUX into a range of transport and leisure vehicles over the next number of years.

The first prototype borne out of this exciting partnership will be revealed at the ETRUX stand at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2023, which takes place at the NEC 18-20 April.

Gerard Galvin, managing director of ETRUX, said; “We’ve been working on a number of exciting projects, and we are delighted to have signed the MoU with WEVC as we can see this vehicle being a huge commercial success. I’m very pleased to see the construction of an electric light commercial vehicle for a variety of commercial transport applications. Our ETRUX team, including our engineers, are working very hard to deliver a working engineered prototype for the CV Show next month. I look forward to seeing the results of that and a strong and enduring partnership with WEVC.”

ETRUX will be located at stand 5D88, Commercial Vehicle Show, NEC Birmingham. For more information visit etrux.co.uk.