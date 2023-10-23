firmus energy’s new natural gas pipeline now completed in Eglinton

The construction of a new pipeline for natural gas in the village of Eglinton is now complete and firmus energy will be hosting an information evening in Eglinton Community Hall on Thursday, 26th October between 3pm and 7pm to provide the public with details on the benefits of natural gas, and how they can connect to the natural gas network in the local area.

Attendees can access free information and advice, with representatives from firmus energy on hand to answer any questions, including gaining an insight into the process of upgrading from oil to natural gas, and a range of energy efficiency measures that can help households immediately save on their energy usage.

The £1.3m investment will see over 1,400 homes and businesses given the opportunity to make the upgrade to natural gas this year, paving the way for a greener future using infrastructure that is now ready to transport renewable biomethane and in the future a 20% hydrogen blend.

In early 2023, firmus energy undertook a programme of work to lay over 17 kilometres of mains pipe in the Eglinton area, which is now complete, passing 1,419 properties.

The local Energy Advisor for firmus energy, Barry Cassidy, said: “I would encourage anyone who is considering upgrading from oil to natural gas to come along to our information evening on Thursday, 26th October and take advantage of the expert advice and guidance that will be on offer.

“We will also be on hand to answer any questions relating to energy efficiency matters and how homeowners can take some fairly simple measures that will help reduce their energy consumption – something that will be particularly important as we come into the winter months,” he added.