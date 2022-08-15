Fibrus becomes title sponsor for Dundrum Cricket Club

Fibrus, the Northern Ireland-based company, will be providing financial backing as the Dundrum Cricket Club’s Junior Development Sponsor.

Amie McNeice, Marketing Director at Fibrus, which is bringing full fibre broadband to homes and businesses across the UK, said it was a “real honour” to partner with the forward-thinking Co Down club, who have an impressive portfolio of senior, womens’ and junior teams.

Fibrus

She said: “At Fibrus, we are extremely proud to officially launch our sponsorship of Dundrum Cricket Club’s Junior Development. We very much look forward to facilitating with the progression of the young players and helping the club develop even further within the sport.

“We are inspired by their incredible and unfaltering commitment and dedication to their sport.”

Bobby Curlett, Chairman of Dundrum Cricket Club said, “This junior development sponsorship from Fibrus is game-changing for Dundrum Cricket Club.

“We’re a village cricket club that have worked hard over the past few years to improve our facilities and, although we’ve bounced back well after the Covid pandemic with a strong increase in both junior and senior membership, it’s still hard to compete with the larger urban clubs.”

He continued: “Fibrus’ generous sponsorship will provide four selected juniors each year for the next three years with the opportunity to get excellent NCU coaching through the winter, improving their individual cricketing skills and, over time, no doubt improving the whole standard of cricket at Dundrum by levelling-up rural cricket in this area.

“The Club is very grateful to Fibrus for the fantastic support to our juniors, the investment in the future of our club, and for the great training shirts that Fibrus have provided for all Dundrum cricketers. We really look forward to working with Fibrus over the coming years.”

The sponsorship deal comes Fibrus reflect back on Dundrum being the first place that their full fibre broadband was installed.

The broadband infrastructure was rolled out by Fibrus Networks Ltd, the region’s fastest growing telecoms provider, specialising in full fibre solutions for rural and regional communities.