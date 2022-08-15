Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds return for third year

Live Here Love Here is gearing up to host its third annual Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits healthy marine environments offer our physical and mental wellbeing. A partnership with Belfast Harbour, Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds boasts an impressive programme of events that seeks to connect communities to coastal areas and drive better understanding of why we should protect our waterways and the seas around us.

Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds campaign

The programme of more than 20 events includes a community clean-up at Hazelbank Beach led by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, an immersive foraging experience along the Crawfordsburn shoreline, a sea swim at Seapark beach in Holywood, and boat tours for young people at Portrush. All events are available free of cost to the public.

Jenni Barkley, Communications and Corporate Responsibility Manager at Belfast Harbour said: “We are delighted to support Live Here Love Here once again on such a fantastic campaign. Northern Ireland is blessed with an abundance of rich marine environments that serve our communities in many ways, not least by providing healthy outlets that support our wellbeing. Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds is so valuable because it not only supports communities to positively engage with our waterways but also learn that by adopting better habits we can all help to protect these spectacular assets from further damage and pollution, allowing generations to come to reap their rewards.”

For its third year, Live Here Love Here has ensured that Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds features activities that the whole community can experience and learn from. Community groups, clubs and families across the province are invited to join in with the campaign.

Helen Tomb, Manager at Live Here Love Here said: “We are incredibly lucky to have so many tranquil and beautiful aquatic areas on our doorsteps, and so this campaign is an important opportunity to reiterate the importance of protecting and celebrating these areas. We continue to add events to the Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds programme every day and would welcome more activities that allow communities to engage with blue spaces.”

Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds runs from 20th to the 31st August 2022. To view the full calendar of events and get involved, visit www.liveherelovehere.org/healhtyoceanshealthyminds.

ENDS

For more info contact Navigator Blue:

Annette McCormick

[email protected]

Caption: Pictured L-R are, back row: Helen Tomb, LHLH, Jenny Barkley, Belfast Harbour, Fern Keeney and Christopher Walsh, LHLH. Front row: Orla McGrady and Lynda Surgenor, LHLH.

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is a charity working towards the vision of a sustainable Northern Ireland, running environmental education programmes and awareness raising campaigns, increasing volunteering opportunities and reporting on local environmental quality. Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful deliver many international awards including the Blue Flag for Beaches and Marinas and Green Flag Award for Parks and Open Spaces to improve the local quality of our environment and strive for environmental excellence. Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful are national coordinators for Eco-Schools in Northern Ireland, the world’s largest international environmental education programme. Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful aims to promote Climate Action, Biodiversity Recovery and Pollutions Solutions to change behaviours and practices so everyone can enjoy a beautiful, resilient, and healthy environment. For more information, visit www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org