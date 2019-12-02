Experience Northern Ireland App launched

Innovative and focused on the visitor to Northern Ireland, following an initial launch investment of £20,000, Carrickfergus Enterprise has this month introduced the Experience Northern Ireland App. Designed to be a one-stop itinerary planning solution for visitors, it is the only App of its kind available. Free to use, it enables users to plan ahead whilst visiting Northern Ireland.

Featuring must-see destinations in one easy to navigate App, ‘Experience Northern Ireland’, is a brand-new hospitality and tourism platform aimed at heightening awareness of Northern Ireland’s well-known and hidden gem locations whilst boosting footfall to businesses. It aims to make tourism and hospitality businesses more discoverable by the visitor; a key aim behind this novel App.

Kelli Bagchus, Manager of Carrickfergus Enterprise said: “After months of development and testing, we are delighted to launch our brand-new Experience Northern Ireland App. It is the perfect way for a visitor to plan everything from a fun day out, to a five-day tour around Northern Ireland. The App creates an all-encompassing trip whether the visitor knows where they want to go or just discover great experiences along the way, we are confident that the itinerary created using the App is exactly what visitors to Northern Ireland need.

“The App isn’t just for holidaymakers; we want to encourage people living locally to explore the wonderful places right on their doorstep and perhaps discover some hidden treasures along their travels.”

Experience Northern Ireland App

Experience Northern Ireland focuses on helping visitors travelling within Northern Ireland create custom holiday itineraries. Visitors are completely in control of the planning as it houses information on accommodation, tour providers, heritage experiences, where to eat and what to do, as well as major attractions to visit all connected in one place.

Times and distances are also calculated automatically to ensure itineraries are maximised, mapping out the journey digitally for ease of travel.

The tourism and hospitality sector is one of the fastest growing in Northern Ireland and as a social enterprise it is a commitment of Carrickfergus Enterprise to support as many businesses as possible. Businesses in Northern Ireland can now be part of the Experience Northern Ireland App and enjoy the benefits of the complementary website and aggressive SEO and Marketing Strategy for 2020 and beyond.

To download the free App, search Experience Northern Ireland on your App store. If you would like your business, tourism experience or accommodation listed on the Experience Northern Ireland, please get in touch with Kelli at [email protected] or call 028 93369528.