Exchange Accountants achieve Xero Platinum

Northern Ireland digital accountancy specialist Exchange Accountants has achieved Platinum Partner status with market-leading cloud accountancy software provider Xero.

Lisburn-based Exchange Accountants was the first accountancy practice in Northern Ireland to be recognized as a Xero Gold Partner and the company has now been awarded the highest level of partner status, having introduced more than 500 clients to Xero’s ground-breaking software system.

Conor Walls, Director of Business Development at Exchange Accountants, believes that the company’s elevated Xero status will benefit both the practice and its clients.

“We recognised at a very early stage where accountancy was headed digitally and made a company decision to enhance our digital and cloud accountancy offering to clients,” said Mr Walls. “That decision is now standing us in good stead as world events have rapidly accelerated the uptake of digital and cloud services – not to mention the further roll out of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax which is due in April 2023.

“As the first Xero Gold Partner in Northern Ireland, we’ve been working digitally with a large percentage of our client base for some time now, and we are now delighted to move up to the highest level as a Platinum Partner which will benefit Exchange, and more importantly, our clients.

“Working in the cloud gives business owners a real-time view of their business performance and cashflow, enabling them to manage their finances whenever and wherever they want, using any electronic device. Many SMEs were worried about how Making Tax Digital would impact on their business but are now seeing the benefits in terms of speeding up the invoicing process and completing traditional chores like VAT returns in minutes rather than hours – thus freeing up resources to improve other areas of their business,” he added.

“Xero allows us to work very closely with our clients and access the financial information we need simultaneously online to give them real-time help and advice. As a Platinum Partner, our expanding Exchange team are fully trained on how to use this software to offer our clients personalised and integrated solutions that best fit their business requirements, with access to all the latest updates from Xero to enhance the outstanding service that we provide to our clients,” concluded Conor.

Established in 2011, Exchange Accountants provides premier accountancy services and tax advice to a wide variety of locally based SMEs and individuals.